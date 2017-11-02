Broadway's GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Offering $50 Tickets This Week

Click Here for More Articles on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Remember when $50 got you great tickets to a Broadway show?

The producers of Broadway's upcoming new musical comedy, Gettin' The Band Back Together, announced that for seven days only, all orchestra and mezzanine seats during previews (July 19 - August 12, 2018) will be $50.

This offer starts today, Thursday, November 2 and goes through November 8 at midnight. Tickets will be available through www.Telecharge.com / (212) 239-6200. No discount code is required. Group tickets are available at www.YourBroadwayGenius.com or by calling 855-329-2932.

Gettin' The Band Back Together will begin preview performances on July 19, 2018 on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) with the official opening set for August 13, 2018.

Directed by John Rando (Tony Award Best Director, Urinetown), Gettin' The Band Back Together has music and lyrics by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg.

The design team for the musical includes sets by Derek McLane (Tony Awards for Anything Goes and 33 Variations), lighting by Ken Billington (Tony Award Chicago) and sound by John Shivers (Tony Award winner for Kinky Boots).

Casting will be announced in the coming months.

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bruce Springsteen, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his Mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis (with a 20-year-old grudge and a tangerine spray tan) threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands.

So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang (the math teacher who isn't good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can't get a date, and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool), and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Gettin' The Band Back Together is produced by Hunter Arnold, Roy Putrino, Carl Daikeler, Rob Kolson, Richard Roth, H. Richard Hopper, Diego Kolankowsky, and Ken Davenport. The Associate Producers of Gettin' The Band Back Together are Kayla Greenspan, Valerie Novakoff and Brian Cromwell Smith.

