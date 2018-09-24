Broadway's First Ever Homecoming Dance Comes to Bond 45 Tonight

Tonight, Bond 45, in partnership with Tad Wilson (Gettin' The Band Back Together), Bryan Campione (Broadway Buzz, LLC) and Matt DeAngelis (Waitress) invite theater industry professionals, friends and fans to the first "Broadway Homecoming Dance."

Join Broadway at Bond to relive the good old days with a cavalcade of Broadway performers and industry professionals at The 2018 Broadway Homecoming Dance - celebrating a new season of theater arts. Guests are invited to dress accordingly as the evening will be dancing the night away with Broadway-guest DJ Ari Groover (Head Over Heels), a full pizza and antipasto bar with select white and red wines and spiked punch are included in your ticket. A full cash bar and dinner menu will also be available for all participants. Photographers and more will be covering the party with special Broadway guests and an entire Broadway Court announced throughout the night.

The Broadway Homecoming Dance will take place this evening, Monday September 24, 2018, from 10pm - close at Bond 45 (221 West 46th Street).

Advanced-sale tickets are $35 for individual guests and $60 for couples and available at: https://bwayhomecomingdance.eventbrite.com or by emailing rsvp@thefiremangroup.com. Tickets at the door are $40 per individual and $70 per couple.

For more information, be sure to follow #BwayHomecoming. Guests can also call Bond 45 at 212-869-4545 for more information and for dinner reservations.

Bond 45, a New York Italian Kitchen & Bar, was originally located on 45th street in the former historic Bond Clothing Store (1948-1977), is now open in its new home on 46th street. Bond 45 is best known for its vegetable antipasto bar which offers a rotating selection of market vegetables and features an expansive menu that include specialty veal chops, seafood, house made pasta, thin crust pizza and breakfast all day.

