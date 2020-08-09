Broadway's Best For Breast Cancer, Co-Hosted By Mandy Gonzalez, Returns This Summer

This virtual program will air on August 24th at 6 p.m. and is free to join.

This summer, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan will Raise the Curtain once again on the virtual health and wellness series Broadway's Best for Breast Cancer! featuring Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who is currently battling breast cancer, offers guidance to those facing health challenges during the pandemic. This virtual program will air on August 24th at 6 p.m. and is free to join.



Co-hosted by Caroline Kohles, senior director of health and wellness programming at the JCC, each episode will include live interviews and provide an opportunity for viewers to engage with the co-hosts and health experts in a live Q& A on zoom and Facebook Live.



The August 24th episode will tackle the topic of life after treatment and feature a conversation with positive psychologist and author Maria Sirios.

The series is part of the JCC's cancer care partnership with Breastlink New York, an initiative that offers free supportive care to those living with or at risk for breast cancer through a range of fitness classes, lectures, and events that focus on self-care through movement, massage, yoga, Nia and Moving for Life. The aim is to boost healing, increase vitality and help manage side effects from cancer treatment



"People facing cancer right now have to be especially vigilant," Kohles says. "They need to know what they can do at home to help promote their health and wellness. Mandy's inspiring story and talent will keep them entertained and tips from top medical experts will help them stay hopeful and manage fear and anxiety."



Adds Gonzalez, "Together we will laugh, cry, and learn-while boosting our health. Along the way, I will share my personal journey with cancer. I will also share how my theater skills and loved ones got me through some tough times."



Throughout the series, Gonzalez-the daughter of Jewish-Mexican parents, and a mother of one-candidly will discuss her journey and treatment for breast cancer. Her Bubbe's love for Ethel Merman and her grandfather's love for Elvis Presley propelled her to sing, eventually taking lessons. Gonzalez attended Hebrew school and had her bat mitzvah in Los Angeles, going to the local Jewish theater to watch performances, and eventually making her debut public performance there.



Broadway's Best for Breast Cancer!-which is endorsed by JCC community partners Sharsheret, The Nia Technique, and The American Cancer Society (the latter of which will honor Dr. Estabrook this fall)-is just one part of the JCC's robust array of health and wellness programs for cancer care, all of them free for those in treatment or at risk for breast cancer. People can visit jccmanhattan.org/cancer-care for a complete schedule, course descriptions, and to register.

