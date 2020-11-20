Broadway's Alex Weisman Undergoes Surgery After Being Punched in a Subway Station

Broadway actor Alex Weisman was injured after being punched by a man in a Manhattan subway station, The New York Post reports. Weisman had to undergo laser eye surgery after being hit in the face at the 103rd Street station on the Upper West Side.

The actor said that he expected the man to ask for money when he approached him, "but instead he just started hitting me in the face." Weisman fell to the ground and the suspect ran without taking anything.

After the attack, Weisman got on the train, and got off at the next stop, where he received help.

"Two older women helped me up to the station manager's office. The police came quickly, paramedics came," he said. He was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital West where he learned he suffered a retina tear and two fractures in his right eye socket. He underwent surgery on Wednesday and Thursday.

The suspect had not been found as of late Thursday.

Read more on The New York Post.

Weisman made his Broadway debut in the original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In Chicago, he has appeared in The History Boys (Joseph Jefferson Award); My Name Is Asher Lev, The Normal Heart (TimeLine Theatre, Associate Artist); Hand to God (Victory Gardens); Tug of War, Midsummer Night's Dream, Julius Caesar, Madness of George III (Chicago Shakespeare); Mary, A Christmas Carol (Goodman); The Good Book (Court); Peter Pan (Lookingglass) Significant Other, The Temperamentals (About Face) and many others.

His television credits include four seasons as Chout on NBC's "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago PD," "Empire." On film, he can be seen in The Pages, Black Box, and Scrooge & Marley.

