BroadwayWorld's East Coast Summer 2023 Classical Arts Top Picks

There's something for lovers of every art form on the east coat this summer, including world premiere operas, symphony performances, and exciting dance festivals. Check out our roundup of just some of the incredible classical arts performances coming up on the East Coast in Summer 2023.

The 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival

New York City - August 12, 2023 through August 19, 2023 at Rockefeller Park, Battery Park City

Battery Dance Festival, New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. Pre-pandemic, it drew audiences of approximately 2,000 people each night in its iconic setting at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park. The Festival went virtual in 2020, attracting 30,000 viewers across 206 countries. In 2021, it ran as a hybrid model with over 10,000 in-person and over 21,000 virtual audience members. This year, the Festival welcomes in-person and live-streamed audiences from a new location at Rockefeller Park.

Festival from Red Firecrackers

New York City - July 27, 2023 through July 27, 2023 at New Victory Theater

Created especially for family audiences, “Festival” is the explosive finale of the Company’s flagship production Red Firecrackers. The choreographer uses dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively traditional dance to showcase the spectacle of the Lunar New Year celebration.

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival

Boston - July 25, 2023 through August 18, 2023 at Several Venues on Cap Cod

Hailed by The New York Times as “a triumph of quality,” the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF) today announced its 2023 summer concert series, running from July 25-August 18, 2023. For its 44th season, the Festival presents 10 classical performances over 25 days in venues across Cape Cod. This year’s program includes: a commissioned world premiere by JUNO Award-winning composer Vivian Fung, the Emerson String Quartet performing in Massachusetts for the last time as part of its Final Farewell tour, a special performance of The Brahms Clarinet Sonatas hosted by The New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik, and more. The complete schedule is below and available at www.capecodchambermusic.org.

Resident Island Dance Theatre

Boston - July 26, 2023 through July 20, 2023 at 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival - Henry J. Leir Stage

This physically inclusive company, based in Taiwan’s rural south, performs works that explore the human condition and the possibilities of an inclusive world. With fresh and inventive kinetic explorations of space, time, action, and gesture, Resident Island Dance Theatre’s emotionally charged and socially engaged works disrupt limitations and challenge society’s expectations. Founded and directed by maverick choreographer Chung-An Chang, Resident Island Dance Theatre is one of the few professional theaters outside of Taiwan’s capital city, Taipei, to tour abroad, collaborating internationally with contemporary dance makers and integrating dancers of differing abilities into its company. At Jacob’s Pillow the company will perform Ice Age, a physically integrated quartet co-choreographed by Chang with French dance maker Maylis Arrabit.

Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana Opera

Buffalo - July 29, 2023 through July 29, 2023 at ArtPark

North American Premiere! Celebrating its 50th season, Artpark kicks off its new opera program with the North American premiere of La Fura Dels Baus’s production of Carl Orff’s masterpiece CARMINA BURANA in the Artpark Mainstage Theater on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:00PM. The renowned production by Spain’s La Fura Dels Baus & Ibercamera features stage direction and set design by Carlus Padrissa with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gil Rose, Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and other community groups. Featured soloists will include: Antoni Marsol Puig; Luca Espinosa Gil; Amparo Navarro Serra; and Jordi Domenech Subirans.

Carmen

New Hampshire - July 16, 2023 through July 21, 2023 at Blow-Me-Down Farm

Gather round! The March of the Toreadors has begun! A beloved score, the scintillating Habanera, the sexy Seguidilla! Perhaps no other opera stirs the blood as much as the passionate tale of Carmen and her brazen love. Georges Bizet scandalized audiences when he conjured his fiery heroine. He died before the daring Carmen became one of opera’s most famous figures and its songs the most familiar. Let Opera North transport you to the scarlet world of Spain’s back streets, bullrings, and conflicted hearts. Conductor: Louis Burkot. Stage Director: Alex Paul Sheerin. Sung in French with English supertitles. With full orchestra.

