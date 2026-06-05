BroadwayWorld Will Livestream the Tony Awards Red Carpet With Michael James Scott & Richard Ridge

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BroadwayWorld will be live on the Tony Awards red carpet on Sunday with special guest co-host Michael James Scott! The Aladdin alum, who will also be performing on the broadcast with The Book of Mormon, will join Richard Ridge on the red carpet for Broadway's biggest night.

Tune-in at 3:30 pm to watch the live coverage, streaming on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Get a first look at red carpet looks, pre-show excitement, and more surprises right from Rockefeller Center!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall will be hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK. The awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT). Find out who will appear on the broadcast here.

Prior to the broadcast, Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – a global leader in free streaming television – beginning Sunday, June 7 at 6:35-8:00 PM, ET/3:35-5:00 PM, PT. The two stage-and-screen icons will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.

About Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott stars as Nurse Dubois in the ABC revival of the iconic TV series Scrubs, marking an exciting new chapter for the multi-hyphenate performer. He also steps into the pop music spotlight with his debut single “Brighter,” a feel-good, high-energy anthem inspired by his hometown of Orlando. The track is co-written and produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Sean Douglas.

Scott is perhaps best known for his record-breaking turn as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, where he became the longest-running actor to play the role. His electrifying performance has taken him around the world, including productions in London and on the North American tour, and originating the role in Australia—earning him the prestigious Helpmann Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

A dynamic and magnetic presence on stage, Scott originated the fan-favorite role of the Minstrel in Something Rotten! and Dr. Gotswana (“The Maggots Guy”) in the Tony Award–winning The Book of Mormon. His Broadway credits also include Mamma Mia!, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, and Hair, where he later brought his talents to the West End as both a performer and associate choreographer.

His career spans stages across the globe—from Carnegie Hall to major regional theaters and international productions—including the original Las Vegas company of Jersey Boys and Shrek the Musical at The Muny. On screen, he has appeared in Black Monday, The Carrie Diaries, and across major national broadcasts including the Tony Awards, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show.

Michael is the featured voice of Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish national campaign, performing his soaring rendition of the iconic “A Dream Is a Wish.” A Grammy-nominated vocalist with undeniable star power, he has been a standout member of the critically acclaimed Broadway Boys and Broadway Inspirational Voices, and his voice can be heard across numerous original Broadway cast recordings and studio albums, including The Broadway Boys’ Lullaby of Broadway. His hit holiday album, A Fierce Christmas, has become a seasonal staple—cementing his status as a dynamic recording artist and continuing to captivate audiences across stage, screen, and now, the music charts.