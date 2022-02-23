BroadwayWorld Stands With the Trans Youth of Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proposed a legislative measure Wednesday that would ban medical care for trans youth, including criminalizing access to this care.

BroadwayWorld continues to stand with trans and queer youth-- to learn more about how you can help, visit https://www.txtranskids.org/ and https://www.equalitytexas.org/.

"Although these materials are not legally binding, they spread fear and misinformation and could spur false reporting of child abuse at a time when trans youth continue to be threatened by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign," the ACLU tweeted.

