BroadwayWorld Stands With the Trans Youth of Texas
BroadwayWorld continues to stand with trans and queer youth.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proposed a legislative measure Wednesday that would ban medical care for trans youth, including criminalizing access to this care.
BroadwayWorld continues to stand with trans and queer youth-- to learn more about how you can help, visit https://www.txtranskids.org/ and https://www.equalitytexas.org/.
"Although these materials are not legally binding, they spread fear and misinformation and could spur false reporting of child abuse at a time when trans youth continue to be threatened by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign," the ACLU tweeted.
See the full thread below.
Attorney general Paxton's opinion and Governor Abbott's letter have no legal effect, can't change Texas law, and can't override the constitutional rights of Texas families.- ACLU (@ACLU) February 23, 2022
No court anywhere in the country has ever found that gender-affirming care can be considered child abuse. https://t.co/D8F7rfELdV