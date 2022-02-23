Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BroadwayWorld Stands With the Trans Youth of Texas

BroadwayWorld continues to stand with trans and queer youth.

Feb. 23, 2022  

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proposed a legislative measure Wednesday that would ban medical care for trans youth, including criminalizing access to this care.

BroadwayWorld continues to stand with trans and queer youth-- to learn more about how you can help, visit https://www.txtranskids.org/ and https://www.equalitytexas.org/.

"Although these materials are not legally binding, they spread fear and misinformation and could spur false reporting of child abuse at a time when trans youth continue to be threatened by state leadership as part of a politically motivated misinformation campaign," the ACLU tweeted.

See the full thread below.



