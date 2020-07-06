BroadwayWorld Readers Share Their Hamilton Film Weekend Watch Parties!
We asked you to share your weekend #HamilfilmWatchParty with us and you delivered! From fun snacks and costumes to great decorations, check out our reader's watch parties!
Looking to plan another watch party in the future? Check out some of our ideas for a Revolutionary Watch Party HERE!
A socially distant, party for one from Melbourne #morewineforme #hamilfilmwatchparty pic.twitter.com/MvOL8skOTa- Emily Brigid (@stevo_em) July 3, 2020
Setting up the Theater for a #HamilfilmWatchParty Thankfully her dolls and stuffed animals don't have to social distance so it was a packed house tonight ❤️ #HamiltonFilm #hamiltonmusical #theatrekid #itsOnlyIntermission pic.twitter.com/uFKsfUTNEq- Heather Regan (@heatregan) July 4, 2020
We partied like it was 1776. #HamilfilmWatchParty pic.twitter.com/p3kac8t9BE- Love, Sophie ? (@moonysmarauder) July 5, 2020
Happy Hamilton Day! I know I'm not the only one who woke up at 6:30 in the morning to experience this special show. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ • • • • • #sugarcookies #sugarcookiesofinstagram #royalicingcookies #royalicing #customcookies #customcookiesindianapolis #cookiedecorating #cookiesofinstagram #sugarcookiedecorating #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamilfilm #hamilfilm2020 #hamilfilmwatchparty #disneyplus #linmanuelmiranda #alexanderhamilton
? Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now! ? ~ We truly are so lucky, because today's the day the original Broadway Musical 'Hamilton' airs on Disney+. I'm so excited to watch it with my best friends, whom I've seen the musical with in London last year. ❤️ (We're doing a watch party over Discord because we're still social distancing ?✌?). I didn't think this day would come where we'd be able to watch one of my all time favourite musicals from home, but here we are. ? ~ If you haven't seen the musical and you have Disney+ I highly recommend you watch it! ? The stage is amazing, the actors are remarkable and the music will be stuck in your head for the next 500 years. ?? ~ #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonwatchparty #hamiltonondisneyplus #disneyplus #linmanuelmiranda #alexanderhamilton #gunsandships #lookaroundathowluckywearetobealiverightnow #hamilfilm #hamilfilmwatchparty
What time is it?! ✨SHOWTIME✨ (aka...2am) ~Projector and big 'ol screen...check! ~Die hard Hamfans...check! ~Snacks and a delicious house drink...check! ~Tickets to the show...check! ? ⭐️Let's party like it's 1776!⭐️ @orr_wut @christinef312 @fafasuzy @elzdad515 @hamiltonmusical #hamilfilm #hamilfilmwatchparty #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonwatch #thelivingroomwhereithappens #linmanuelmiranda #hamiltonbroadway #andpeggy #theroomwhereithappens #notthrowingawaymyshot #raiseaglasstofreedom #awesomewow #disneyplus #disney #hamiltonday
Since @hamiltonmusical dropped on @disneyplus today and Broadway is closed, I decided to bring the theater experience to my home with a small family quarantine watch party!!! I created a few decorations including a poster, tickets, and playbills to simulate the Broadway experience!!! My parents cooked a wonderful steak dinner that served as our "restaurant" portion of the evening and I baked my favorite New York black and white cookies for desert!!! Even though the theater is the best place to experience a Broadway show, I am so happy that more people, who may not be able to go to a theater and watch the show, can now experience this theatrical masterpiece!!! Now go and watch Hamilton and witness a cultural phenomena!!! ⭐️ #Hamilton #Hamilfilm #HamilfilmWatchParty #Broadway #Quarantine
Perfect porch date. Happy Independence Eve. ♥️ ?? ♥️ ⭐️ ♥️ #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonfilm #hamilfilm #hamilfilmwatchparty #disneyplus #streaming #frontporch #porchlife #porchdate #candlelightdinner #lanterns #redroses #takeoutnyack #hudsonhouse #nyack #nyackny #nyacksonyack #takeout #datenight #rebellionispatriotic #patriotism #foundingfathers #foundingfatherwithoutafather #athomedatenight #quarantinedate #helpless
Amazing just AMAZING!! Ughh I've counted down the hours until this premiered and @hamiltonmusical just didn't disappoint! Ever since watching it at PPAC last year I've been obsessed and reliving it again in this way was just magical! I hope everyone gets an opportunity to check it out and fall in love with the story the music the beautiful art of the stage ughh everything!! Perfection!! ?? . . . . #hamilfilmwatchparty #hamilfilm #hamitupforhamilfilm @disneyplus @disneyplusau
