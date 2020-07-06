Hamilton on Disney+
BroadwayWorld Readers Share Their Hamilton Film Weekend Watch Parties!

We asked you to share your weekend #HamilfilmWatchParty with us and you delivered! From fun snacks and costumes to great decorations, check out our reader's watch parties!

Looking to plan another watch party in the future? Check out some of our ideas for a Revolutionary Watch Party HERE!

Twitter

Instagram

? Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now! ? ~ We truly are so lucky, because today's the day the original Broadway Musical 'Hamilton' airs on Disney+. I'm so excited to watch it with my best friends, whom I've seen the musical with in London last year. ❤️ (We're doing a watch party over Discord because we're still social distancing ?✌?). I didn't think this day would come where we'd be able to watch one of my all time favourite musicals from home, but here we are. ? ~ If you haven't seen the musical and you have Disney+ I highly recommend you watch it! ? The stage is amazing, the actors are remarkable and the music will be stuck in your head for the next 500 years. ?? ~ #hamiltonmusical #hamiltonwatchparty #hamiltonondisneyplus #disneyplus #linmanuelmiranda #alexanderhamilton #gunsandships #lookaroundathowluckywearetobealiverightnow #hamilfilm #hamilfilmwatchparty

A post shared by Sarah (@lifeofafangirl46) on

Hamilton Brunch!!! #hamilton #hamilfilmwatchparty

A post shared by Christina (@sleeved_in_tenn) on

A Founder's Fizz and Act II ?

A post shared by J Smith (@charlestonphotodujour) on

Since @hamiltonmusical dropped on @disneyplus today and Broadway is closed, I decided to bring the theater experience to my home with a small family quarantine watch party!!! I created a few decorations including a poster, tickets, and playbills to simulate the Broadway experience!!! My parents cooked a wonderful steak dinner that served as our "restaurant" portion of the evening and I baked my favorite New York black and white cookies for desert!!! Even though the theater is the best place to experience a Broadway show, I am so happy that more people, who may not be able to go to a theater and watch the show, can now experience this theatrical masterpiece!!! Now go and watch Hamilton and witness a cultural phenomena!!! ⭐️ #Hamilton #Hamilfilm #HamilfilmWatchParty #Broadway #Quarantine

A post shared by Hope Ann Kindred (@hopeannk44) on


