BroadwayWorld Fans Name Their Favorite Broadway Love Songs!

Feb. 15, 2019  

In our annual tradition, BroadwayWorld asked your favorite stars to name Broadway's most romantic song! Now, we're hearing from all of you! Hundreds of our readers submitted answers on social media about what their favorite Broadway love songs are, and we got answers ranging from Golden Age classics to Broadway's current hits! Now here are just some of your most popular answers to continue your Valentine's Day celebrations. Check them all out below!

"In a Crowd of Thousands" - Anastasia

"Something to Believe In" - Newsies

"I'll Cover You" - Rent

"Only Us" - Dear Evan Hansen

"You Matter to Me" - Waitress

"What More Can I Say?" - Falsettos

"As Long As You're Mine" - Wicked

"All I Ask Of You" - The Phantom of the Opera

