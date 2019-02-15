BroadwayWorld Fans Name Their Favorite Broadway Love Songs!

In our annual tradition, BroadwayWorld asked your favorite stars to name Broadway's most romantic song! Now, we're hearing from all of you! Hundreds of our readers submitted answers on social media about what their favorite Broadway love songs are, and we got answers ranging from Golden Age classics to Broadway's current hits! Now here are just some of your most popular answers to continue your Valentine's Day celebrations. Check them all out below!

"In a Crowd of Thousands" - Anastasia

"In a Crowd of Thousands" from @AnastasiaBway ... hands down the best - Laurie Ashley (@adventures_asLB) February 14, 2019

"In a Crowd of Thousands" from @AnastasiaBway - Nicole Hurst (@nicole_lee920) February 13, 2019 "Something to Believe In" - Newsies

"I'll Cover You" - Rent

"I'll Cover You". It's so wholesome and it never fails to make my heart flutter?? - Bella Morgan (@bbellamorgan) February 13, 2019 "I'll cover you" from Rent, pure love, pure friendship and trust and what having a soul mate really means - Teresa T (@riverdancefan) February 13, 2019 I'll Cover You from Rent pic.twitter.com/6I1EOm4Q5j - Rae (Rachael) (@hey_its_rae) February 13, 2019

"Only Us" - Dear Evan Hansen

honestly love "only us" from Dear Evan Hansen - Carolina Kok ? (@carolina_kkok) February 13, 2019 only us from dear evan hansen!!! - elle woods (@marinascampos) February 13, 2019 Only us DEH - giana misses panic! (@GianaMastin) February 13, 2019

