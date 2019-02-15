Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
BroadwayWorld Fans Name Their Favorite Broadway Love Songs!
In our annual tradition, BroadwayWorld asked your favorite stars to name Broadway's most romantic song! Now, we're hearing from all of you! Hundreds of our readers submitted answers on social media about what their favorite Broadway love songs are, and we got answers ranging from Golden Age classics to Broadway's current hits! Now here are just some of your most popular answers to continue your Valentine's Day celebrations. Check them all out below!
"In a Crowd of Thousands" - Anastasia
"In a Crowd of Thousands" from @AnastasiaBway ... hands down the best- Laurie Ashley (@adventures_asLB) February 14, 2019
"In a Crowd of Thousands" from @AnastasiaBway- Nicole Hurst (@nicole_lee920) February 13, 2019
"Something to Believe In" - Newsies
Something to Believe in from Newsies!!- Dana (@giantheatergeek) February 13, 2019
Something to believe in- Katherine and Jack Kelly pic.twitter.com/IKfh6c7mum- Ya boi Chris (@Chris_Lara57) February 14, 2019
Something to believe in, Newsies- Rebekah (@Rebekah37811766) February 13, 2019
"I'll Cover You" - Rent
"I'll Cover You". It's so wholesome and it never fails to make my heart flutter??- Bella Morgan (@bbellamorgan) February 13, 2019
"I'll cover you" from Rent, pure love, pure friendship and trust and what having a soul mate really means- Teresa T (@riverdancefan) February 13, 2019
I'll Cover You from Rent pic.twitter.com/6I1EOm4Q5j- Rae (Rachael) (@hey_its_rae) February 13, 2019
"Only Us" - Dear Evan Hansen
honestly love "only us" from Dear Evan Hansen- Carolina Kok ? (@carolina_kkok) February 13, 2019
only us from dear evan hansen!!!- elle woods (@marinascampos) February 13, 2019
Only us DEH- giana misses panic! (@GianaMastin) February 13, 2019
"You Matter to Me" - Waitress
YOU MATTER TO ME from Waitress the Musical ??????- ??? (@fangirllassie) February 13, 2019
"You Matter to Me" from @WaitressMusical. It's realistic, honest, relatable. Powerful in its simplicity. ?- Victoria Hudgeons (@byVictoriaLeigh) February 13, 2019
You Matter to Me @WaitressMusical- Andrew B. Ettinger (@makemineamac) February 13, 2019
"What More Can I Say?" - Falsettos
"What More Can I Say?" - Falsettos- Berto Lou Freebush (@DryBertini) February 13, 2019
what more can i say from falsettos is swoon worthy, gets me every time- egg (@humbleyoungegg) February 14, 2019
what more can i say- falsettos- shea /// (@bomcfadeh) February 14, 2019
"As Long As You're Mine" - Wicked
As Long As You're Mine from Wicked, I cry every time .- Misty (@flmidnightmaven) February 14, 2019
"As long as your mine"...hands down the best!! Especially when @idinamenzel or @JessicaVosk sings it!! Chills!!- Abby (@Abby__113) February 14, 2019
As Long As You're Mine - Wicked.... no contest- Freya (@eargeeky) February 13, 2019
"All I Ask Of You" - The Phantom of the Opera
All I Ask of You has to be up there for me- Helios (@KingHeliosTV) February 13, 2019
All I Ask of You-- Phantom of the Opera- Liz (@lizmaumau) February 13, 2019
'All I Ask of you' :)- BennyB (@Benmadeitdesign) February 13, 2019