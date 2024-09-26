BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/26/2024; Jobs In Marketing, Communications, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/26/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Position Title: Assistant Technical Director Req ID: 65502BR School or Unit: American Repertory Theater Description: Job Summary The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. A.R.T. produces a mainstage subscription season, as well as additional artistic projects, which expand the boundaries of theater by transforming the ways in which work is developed, programmed, pro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Box Office and Front of House Assistants

Ideal Start Date: October 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre with five active theatre spaces, located in downtown Sarasota, FL is seeking Seasonal Part Time Box Office Assistant and Front of House Assistants to provide excellent customer service to theatre. This is a fast-paced, high-volume Box Office that services all five of our theatre spaces and is open seven days a week. Candidates must have good communication skills with a positive, friendly, and outgo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

POSITION: Director of Finance REPORTS TO: Executive Director SALARY RANGE: $125,000 – $150,000, commensurate with experience; Full-time; Annual; Exempt BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid vacation, sick, personal, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match access to free parking, and various perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: In person... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Run Crew - A Christmas Carol

JOB TITLE: Run Crew – A Christmas Carol REPORTS TO: Production Management FLSA Status: Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $20.81 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 DATES: November 6, 2024 – December 30, 2024 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks Run Crew for our annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Run Crew are essential members of the company who will join the production with the start of technical rehearsals to learn the running of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hair and Makeup Supervisor

HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR for its upcoming production of resident playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Bad Kreyol at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions ann... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST

TITLE: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST STATUS: Seasonal Full-Time, On-site: May 28, 2024 - August 30, 2024 START: May 28, 2024 END: August 30, 2024 COMPENSATION: $20.00-$23.00; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, free access to performances, classes, talks, and studio access. HOURS: May 28, 2024 - June 2, 2024: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 3, 2024 - August 30, 2024: (6) Day work week averaging 55 hrs REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor DEPARTMENT: Production WORKS W... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC PROGRAMMER AND OPERATOR

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaboratively -... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporating safe and cost-effectiv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Manager

The Communications Manager will work closely with the Director of Marketing & Communications to design and implement strategies to maximize revenue from ticket sales and the annual fund. The person will have primary responsibility for executing the communications strategy for Music Worcester, including email marketing, social media, website updates, and direct mail. In addition to marketing responsibilities, the Communications Manager will work with the Director of Marketing & Communications and... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN THEATRE DESIGN

WILLIAMS COLLEGE Theatre Department invites applications for a tenure-track position in Theatre Design at the Assistant Professor level, beginning July 1, 2025. Candidates must demonstrate active artistic practice and teaching experience in one or more of the following areas: scenic, costume, lighting, sound, or digital media/projection. Williams College is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic community. We strongly encourage candidates from under-represented identities, incl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Impact

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) seeks a dynamic and visionary Director of Impact to lead the development and implementation of equity-centered strategies that enhance stakeholder (artist, audience, staff, donor) engagement and cultural initiatives. This role is designed to support BAM’s mission of fostering a values-based institutional culture that intentionally promotes care, collaboration, equity and innovation. This role is pivotal in the development of a new division at BAM, Experienc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Gift Processing Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM is seeking a Gift Processing Manager! The ideal candidate will manage the gift processing workfl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Position: Production Manager Type: Permanent Classification: Full-time Location: Remote or Onsite Reports to: CEO Position Summary: The Production Manager (PM) is an essential member of the leadership team and oversees the production elements of all tours from conception through closing, including pre-production, tech, running/daily operations. The PM works closely with the creative team and producer ensuring the successful design and build of each production. The PM hires and u... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company

Position: Company Manager Type: Touring Classification: Full-time Location: Traveling with Tour Reports to: General Manager Position Summary: The Company Manager plays an integral role in day-to-day operations of a touring theatrical production. Reporting to the General Manager, the Company Manager will provide consistent operational support to the General Manager, Executive Producer and all departmental staff while traveling with the touring production. Responsibilities include, but are not ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Management Assistant

Tentative Start Date: ASAP Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Downtown Sarasota is seeking qualified applicants for the position of General Management Assistant. This individual will work in theatre administration, assisting the General Manager with the daily operations of the theatre. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: - Contracting for all guest artists in accordance with AEA, AGVA, USA, SDC, and non-union standards - Assist with the recruitment, h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate

Tentative Start Date: ASAP The Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate is responsible for enhancing Florida Studio Theatre's (FST) digital presence and public relations efforts. This role includes managing social media channels, engaging in media relations, and executing digital marketing campaigns. The ideal candidate will be creative, organized, and skilled at building engagement across multiple platforms while fostering relationships with the media. Key Responsibilities: Social M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Position: General Manager Type: Permanent Classification: Full-time Location: Remote or Onsite Reports to: CEO/Executive Producer Position Summary: The General Manager (GM) is an essential member of the leadership team and is responsible for the day-to-day operations and financial planning of multiple tours from conception to closing, including pre-production, technical rehearsals, daily operations and post-closing. The GM works closely with the Executive Producer (EP) to ensure a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Presented Programming Manager

McCarter Theatre Center is seeking a dynamic Presented Programming Manager to join our team. This role oversees contracting, payments, and logistical execution for approximately 50 performances annually as part of the Presented Events Series at McCarter. A capable project manager, this individual serves as a key liaison between artists’ representatives and internal departments to communicate information, coordinate plans, and ensure all contractual obligations are properly executed, supporti... (more)