BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/1/2024; Jobs In Marketing, Sales, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/1/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Department: Administrative, Front of House

Position: Part-Time seasonal, non-exempt. 10-25 hours/week based on the production schedule

Location: New York City, in-person at Ensemble Studio Theatre, with the ability to work remotely pending the production calendar

Compensation: $25/hour

Start Date: On or about September 16, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Pianists

NDI seeks dynamic Pianists to join our teaching teams in NYC Public Schools for the 2024-25 school year! ABOUT NDI National Dance Institute (NDI) was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d’Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a model program that has been studied and replicated worldwide. Since our inception, more than two million children have been impacted through engagement in immersive, participatory dance programs with live music led by NDI’s p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Business Office Manager

Associate Business Office Manager Start Date: September 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks an Associate Business Office Manager. This candidate must have knowledge of and experience in non-profit organizations. Reporting to the Director of Finance and working closely with Managing Director. We are seeking a candidate with not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job. Res... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Studio Supervisor

Under the direction of the Director of Production, the UCLA Theater Costume Studio Supervisor oversees the planning, preparation, and execution of costumes for departmental productions. Work includes extensive collaboration and consultation with faculty advisor and student costume designers to ensure designs are successfully translated, realized, and executed as fully as possible. Creates, oversees, and manages costume creation and labor schedules for each production. Coordinates the scheduling... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Theatrikos Theatre Company Seeks Executive Director Theatrikos Theatre Company Theatrikos (www.theatrikos.com), established in 1972, the largest locally produced theatre in Northern Arizona, produces award winning shows in the spirit of Broadway; 12 Angry Jurors, Steel Magnolias, Nunsense, Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Carol, The Play That Goes Wrong and more. Additionally, the theatre produces smaller scale cutting-edge Studio Series, TheatriKids educational performance workshops,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Management Apprentice

JOB TITLE: Stage Management Apprentice REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Head of Stage Management FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt HOURLY RATE: $18.75/hour DURATION: 09/03/2024 – 06/30/2025 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stage Management Apprentice to be a member of our 24/25 season. The Apprentice will work with a variety of Stage Management teams in both the Albert and Owen Theatres and gain hands-on experi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Director of Finance-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF FINANCE- for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Coordinator

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Digital Marketing Coordinator. This full-time benefits-eligible position requires someone who has demonstrated marketing skills and abilities, who is knowledgeable about the use of email and social media in marketing campaigns, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist organization and assist in dismantling structural racism in marketing. Applicants for this role should have exception... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Manager at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College

Position Overview Edmonds College is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The college values its talented, diverse workforce and seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace diversity and equity. Edmonds College is an equal opportunity employer.

Edmonds College invites all individuals to apply and as an equal opportunity employer, we also encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds and groups to apply for this position.

<... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Digital Marketing and Sales

The Wilma Theater, winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Regional Theatre, creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. Each year, we produce four productions on our stage on Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts, alongside artistic, education, and community-focused programs. Developed through conversation with the Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members, our organizational... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator - Theater

Aurora Productions is seeking a Production Coordinator to join our growing team as we head into an exciting 2024/2025 Broadway season. The position is integral as the base of communication to our production management team and our clients. An eligible candidate is someone with great attention to detail, can multi-task, and prioritize tasks by level of importance or urgency while being a positive and outgoing representative of our firm while doing so. The Production Coordinator should be comf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Craftsperson

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artist

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a highly motivated and seasoned Artistic Associate with significant Directing experience. This position will direct 2-4 plays a year, be heavily involved in New Play Development, as well as lead adult classes as part of FST’s School for Adults. The right candidate will be passionate about theatre, responsible, a team player, flexible and confident. Strong writing, computer and management skills are a must. At l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Pantages Theatre Outbound Subscription Sales Manager

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre seeks an Outbound Subscription Sales Manager The Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Broadway in Hollywood is seeking a highly motivated theatre lover with strong customer service, supervisory, and sales experience. This full-time role reports to the Director of Outbound Sales and collaborates with the Season Ticket Office to enhance outbound season ticket sales campaigns. The successful candidate will help develop the subscription sales team, aiming to increase season ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Growth and Brand Operations Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM is seeking a Growth and Brand Operations Coordinator to provide administrative support for... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Individual Giving Coordinator provides front-line support for all Individual Giving progra... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Representative

TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Init... (more)