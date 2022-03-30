BroadwayHD to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, EASTER PARADE & More!

This April, BroadwayHD will bring some of Broadway's most iconic and lavish productions into the homes of theatre fans and families globally.

Starting off the month, fans can enjoy the unforgettable music and performances from Irving Berlin's Easter Parade starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland - a musical spectacle that vows to make a hit performance just in time for the Easter Parade. Fans can also expect to find Fiddler on The Roof, an Oscar-winning film of the ground-breaking Broadway Musical starring Chaim Topel - a magnificent production that centers around the life of a Jewish community of pre-revolutionary Russian village.

On April 7, the riveting rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar hits the platform with a star-studded cast performing hit songs such as "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," "Heaven on Their Minds," "Everything's Alright," "King Herod's Song," and "Superstar." This exciting and contemporary interpretation will make you feel like you're sitting in front of this Broadway.

On April 14, fans can stream The Passion Live, presented by Tyler Perry, arranged by executive music producer Adam Anders from Glee and Rock of Ages and starring Trisha Yearwood, Chris Daughtry and Seal. Additionally, on April 21, the endearing title, Little Women comes exclusively to BroadwayHD from playwright Allan Knee, with lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland. The musical follows the life and adventures of the four March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy while growing up in Civil War America - a revolutionary tale of self-discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love you don't want to miss.

Lastly, two additional Stratford Shakespeare Festival titles will hit the BroadwayHD platform on April 26, including The Tempest starring Christopher Plummer and Coriolanus.

"This April we have a phenomenal lineup of titles that we have been looking forward to highlighting on our platform," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "We are especially excited about Irving Berlin's Easter Parade, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fiddler on The Roof, and the Passion Live coming to BroadwayHD ahead of Easter and Passover, giving families the ability to experience these amazing titles together from the comfort of their home."

A full list of new productions coming to BroadwayHD this April include:

Irving Berlin's Easter Parade

April 1 - In this lavish musical, Broadway star Don Hewes' (Fred Astaire) dance partner (Ann Miller) dumps him to go solo, and Don declares that he can make a hit performer out of the next dancer he sees. This turns out to be an innocent new protegee Hannah Brown (Judy Garland). Don vows to make her a star in time for the Easter parade. Featuring a spectacle of song, dance and costume.

Fiddler On The Roof

April 1 - The Oscar-winning film of the Broadway musical, starring Chaim Topel, centers around life among the Jewish community of a pre-revolutionary Russian village. A poor milkman, determined to find good husbands for his five daughters, consults the traditional matchmaker - and also has a word with God.

Jane Eyre

April 1 - Charlotte Brontë's classic gothic romance is brought to life in Jane Eyre. This musical adaptation follows the independent, passionate governess Jane Eyre, through her harsh childhood after being left as an orphan to an uncaring aunt, through her employment as a governess at Thornfield Hall. John Caird co-directs with Scott Schwartz. The score is by Paul Gordon, and the book (from the 19th-century novel by Charlotte Bronte) and additional lyrics are by Caird, who may be best known for co-directing and co-adapting Les Miserables and Nicholas Nickleby, which is also available to stream on the BroadwayHD platform.

Jesus Christ Superstar- April 7- Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock classic Jesus Christ Superstar returns to its roots with this sensational performance filmed in the UK during the Live Arena Tour. An incredible cast including Tim Minchin as Judas Iscariot, Melanie C as Mary Magdalene, Chris Moyles as King Herod and Ben Forster as Jesus Christ, perform hit songs including "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," "Heaven on Their Minds," "Everything's Alright," "King Herod's Song" and "Superstar" in an exciting and contemporary interpretation.

The Passion Live

April 14 - Tyler Perry, Seal, Trisha Yearwood, and Chris Daughtry headline a powerful and moving retelling of one of the Bible's greatest stories: The Passion. The Passion tells the 2000-year-old story of the last hours of Jesus Christ's life on Earth through passages from the Bible and a variety of popular music, sung by the cast and arranged specifically for the event by executive producer and hit music producer Adam Anders (Glee, Rock of Ages). Set in the present, the event follows the dramatic and inspirational story of Jesus of Nazareth as he presides over the Last Supper, and is then betrayed by Judas, put on trial by Pontius Pilate, convicted, crucified and resurrected. This epic event was broadcast live from some of New Orleans' most iconic locations, while featuring a procession of hundreds of people carrying a 20-foot, illuminated cross from outside the Superdome to the live stage at Woldenberg Park on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Little Women

April 21 - Little Women the musical follows the adventures of the four March sisters - Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy. Jo, the second eldest of the March daughters and an aspiring writer, receives yet another rejection from a publisher. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells Jo she can do better by making her stories more personal. Begrudgingly, Jo weaves the story of how she and her sisters grew up in Civil War America - a tale of self-discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. It was produced by BroadwayHD, Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions in association with Park Theatre. It was live captured during its limited season at Park Theatre in London in 2021.

The Tempest starring Christopher Plummer

April 26- In Des McAnuff's frisky and engaging new production of Shakespeare's late play at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival here, the music is prominent and the magic unusually flashy. A sword leaps from the hands of a stunned young swain, feathers float through the air, and Prospero's cloak seems to feature a lining of fireflies. Featuring Christopher Plummer, undertaking at the age of 80 the valedictory role of Prospero, the wronged Duke of Milan who conjures a mighty storm when the men who usurped his kingdom stray near the island where he has lived with his beloved daughter, Miranda, for a dozen years.

Coriolanus- April 26 - See Robert Lepage's breathtaking production that explores the age-old tensions that still tear at the heart of democracy as a landmark production for the Stratford Festival. There's one visual surprise after another in this fast paced show.

Like Air

April 29 - Every year, Dance Makers, Inc hosts regional dance competitions across the US for all age groups. The competition is fierce and the pressure that young boys and girls put on themselves is intense. In the pursuit of trying to beat each other, the art of dance is nearly lost completely. Director Jake Viramontez goes into the lives of three female high school dancers from different cities to get an intimate look at the fears, insecurities and desires during a competition season. At each competing city, the girls meet mentor and teacher Kathryn McCormick, celebrity dancer from Step Up Revolution and So You Think You Can Dance. Her voice of inspiration and hope begins to shift the perspective of these girls until they come to the ultimate realization that dance is not about the competition, but about finding the beauty in who they are, and who they are becoming.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theatre from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Judy Collins Letter to Sondheim, Phantom of the Opera, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.