BroadwayHD Will Stream SHE LOVES ME, HOLIDAY INN, PIPELINE, and More!

BroadwayHD is bringing special viewings of fan favorite productions from New York's Live from Lincoln Center and Roundabout Theatre to viewers at home.

BroadwayHD is partnering with Live from Lincoln Center to bringing Dominique Morisseau's critically acclaimed play, Pipeline, to theater lovers and fans of the playwright, so they can enjoy it at home for free. Tune into Live from Lincoln Center on Friday, May 15th at 5:30pm ET to catch a special viewing of the digital capture, which was originally staged at Lincoln Center Theater in 2017. Additionally, BroadwayHD is giving theater fans the opportunity to watch Pipeline for free on the streaming service for limited time from May 15-22.

Pipeline is an intimate play about the story of a mother's hopes for her son and their clash with an educational system rigged against him. The story follows Nya Joseph (Karen Pittman), a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher, who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari (Namir Smallwood), to a private boarding school. When Omari is involved in a controversial incident which threatens him with expulsion from his school, Nya is forced to reconcile Omari's rage, her own parental decisions, and the public and private school systems, as she rallies to save her son.

Additionally, BroadwayHD has curated a special playlist on the streaming service of performances from the Roundabout Theatre. Starting this week, viewers at home can watch digital captures of the musical Holiday Inn, the sharply funny and honest play If I Forget, On The Exhale, a play by Martín Zimmerman and the musical She Loves Me.

You can find more information on the viewings at LincolnCenter.org or at Broadwayhd.com.





