BroadwayHD Will Premiere Season Two of THE GOES WRONG SHOW

BroadwayHD will bring season two of the hit BBC Comedy series, The Goes Wrong Show, to viewers in LLP the U.S., Canada and Australia!

Fans of the series will be able to watch episodes weekly, beginning Tuesday, September 28th, shortly after they debut in the U.K. on BBC One. The comedy is produced by Big Talk Productions and Mischief Screen. BroadwayHD will be the first platform to make the new season available in these territories. In addition to season two of The Goes Wrong Show, BroadwayHD already has a library of Mischief Theatre Company productions that include Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, and season one of The Goes Wrong Show.





The Goes Wrong Show is written by and stars the original founders of the Mischief Theatre Company: Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, along with Bryony Corrigan, Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask. The series is based on the BBC The Play That Goes Wrong Christmas Specials and the popular Broadway and West End production that started it all. Season two of The Goes Wrong Show will immerse the members of the Cornley Drama Society in another ambitious project. We'll see sets collapse, special effects fail, and the studio audience will be threatened. But the show must go on...The Goes Wrong Show Season 2 will be Mischief Theatre's biggest disaster yet.





Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD, said, "The Goes Wrong Show and Mischief Theatre Company's The Play That Goes Wrong specials have been such big hits around the world that we know that our viewers will be excited to see the all-new second season of The Goes Wrong Show come to BroadwayHD. We're thrilled that BroadwayHD will be the platform to debut it in the U.S., Australia, and Canada."





BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.