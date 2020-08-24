BroadwayHD Partners With Broadway Booking Office NYC to Offer Subscriptions at Discounted Rate

The offer is part of BroadwayHD's ongoing endeavor to help theaters create additional revenue streams.

BroadwayHD has announced a partnership with Broadway Booking Office NYC (BBO NYC) to offer theater subscribers at Broadway touring venues, Regional and local theaters limited-time subscriptions at a special rate. These subscribers can enjoy their favorite musicals and plays from Broadway to the West End even when most theaters across the country are shuttered. The offer through BBO NYC is part of BroadwayHD's ongoing endeavor to help theaters create additional revenue streams and engage local theater fans in new and innovative ways.

Through the exclusive partnership between BBO NYC and BroadwayHD, presenters of Broadway touring shows and other theaters can give their subscribers a three-month membership at a savings of up to 50%. During the three months, subscribers will have access to more than 300 productions through BroadwayHD including Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, and 42nd Street.

The partnership with BBO NYC marks BroadwayHD's latest collaboration with theaters and organizations that serve them. In March, BroadwayHD worked with Berkeley Repertory Theatre and A.C.T. to stream stage productions filmed by the theaters prior to the mandatory shutdown. Patrons were able to watch the show they had tickets for via the streaming service, in addition to BroadwayHD's full library of content for a limited time.

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "We are very rooted in the theater community having produced stage shows across the country. BroadwayHD is an affiliate member of The Broadway League, a responsibility that we take very seriously. It means a core mission at BroadwayHD is to support the live stage producing entities. Nothing can replace the visceral, communal experience of a live theatrical event but when that is not possible, a digital capture is an amazing option. Life with COVID-19 has already changed consumer behavior and BroadwayHD is the perfect opportunity to keep audiences engaged 24/7 with the art form that they love."

Steven Schnepp, President of Broadway Booking Office NYC said, "We are thrilled to be working with BroadwayHD on this program. Presenters of Broadway touring shows at theaters across the country have sought ways to engage, entertain and maintain a dialog with their audiences at this critical time. BroadwayHD subscriptions are now an important and exciting way for Broadway presenters to continue their connection with their patrons and provide the best of Broadway until live shows are able to safely resume at their theaters."

