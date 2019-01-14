BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day Three!

Jan. 14, 2019  

BroadwayWorld was on hand during the third and final day of BroadwayCon, where we got previews of this season's upcoming musicals, panels with My Fair Lady, and more.

Check out our roundup of some of the most memorable moments from the third and final day of BroadwayCon!

View our roundup of days one and two here!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Monroe George

BroadwayCon First Look: Kiss Me Kate with Stephanie Styles

BroadwayCon First Look: Kiss Me Kate with Stephanie Styles

BroadwayCon First Look: Kiss Me Kate with Stephanie Styles

BroadwayCon First Look: Kiss Me Kate with Stephanie Styles

BroadwayCon First Look: Kiss Me Kate with Stephanie Styles

BroadwayCon First Look: Kiss Me Kate with Stephanie Styles

BroadwayCon First Look: Kiss Me Kate with Stephanie Styles

BroadwayCon First Look: Beetlejuice with Sophia Anne Caruso

BroadwayCon First Look: Beetlejuice with Sophia Anne Caruso

BroadwayCon First Look: Beetlejuice with Sophia Anne Caruso

BroadwayCon First Look: Beetlejuice with Sophia Anne Caruso

Spotlight: My Fair Lady

Spotlight: My Fair Lady

Spotlight: My Fair Lady

