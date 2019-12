Broadway on TV: Leslie Odom Jr., the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More for the Week of December 16, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 16, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Leslie Odom Jr., Lea Michele, the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, December 16

Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Idina Menzel - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Hudson - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Billy Crudup - THE Ellen Degeneres SHOW

Kristin Chenoweth - THE REAL

Jennifer Hudson - TODAY

Tuesday, December 17

John Lithgow - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Leslie Odom Jr. - A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward on CATS - TODAY

Jonathan Pryce - TODAY

Wednesday, December 18

John Mulaney- LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

John Lithgow - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

llusionists on Broadway - TODAY

Thursday, December 19

Jonathan Pryce - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Hudson - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

John Lithgow - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Lea Michele - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Anna Kendrick - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jennifer Hudson - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

LaChanze - Tamron Hall

Jason Derulo - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE



Friday, December 20

Cast of FROZEN - THE TALK

Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tamron Hall

