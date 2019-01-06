Broadway at the Cabaret: Fra Fee, 54 Below Sings Lady Gaga & More

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, January 6-12, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Fra Fee - Seisún

January 7 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Fra Fee is an award winning Irish actor and singer currently appearing on Broadway as Michael Carney in The Ferryman. A regular on the West End and London stages, he is known for his role as Courfeyrac in the movie adaptation of Les Misérables and the title role of Candide at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Premiering at Feinstein's/54 Below after it's sold-out premiere at London's The Other Palace, Seisún is an evening of story-telling through songs and tunes ranging from Sondheim, Pasek & Paul, Flaherty & Ahrens, to Fra's roots in traditional Irish music with multi-instrumental guests and singers lending their talents to the evening.

54 Sings Lady Gaga

January 8 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

The music of six-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and pop culture icon, Lady Gaga, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Lady Gaga. Performers include Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation.

Tedd Firth Trio Featuring Tom Wopat, Laura Osnes, and Brian Stokes Mitchell

January 9-12 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

Tedd Firth is a New York City based musical director, jazz pianist and arranger. As musical director and accompanist he has worked with Barbara Cook, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Maureen McGovern, Tom Wopat, Marilyn Maye, Michael Feinstein, Elaine Paige, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico, Karen Akers, Mary Cleere Haran, Margaret Whiting, Carol Sloane and many others. As an arranger/orchestrator, Tedd's work has been performed by most major American symphony orchestras as well as Bernadette Peters and Liza Minnelli. Tedd Firth Trio will feature special guests Tom Wopat (January 9), Laura Osnes (January 10), Marilyn Maye (January 11), and Brian Stokes Mitchell (January 12).

THOUSAND OAKS STRONG: A BENEFIT FOR THE VICTIMS OF THE BORDERLINE SHOOTING AND CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

January 12 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Some of Broadway's greatest talents call Thousand Oaks home, and now they will come together for one night only to sing songs of hope and inspiration and raise money to help those affected by these tragedies. Please join cast members from shows such as Mean Girls, Spamilton, The Prom, and many more as they do what the Broadway community does best: bring comfort to those who need it the most. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be going to the Westlake Rotary Club Fund For Victims Of The Borderline Shooting. The concert will be produced and directed by Robert W. Schneider and hosted by Ben Rimalower (Patti Issues, Real Housewives).

