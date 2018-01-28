Broadway at the Cabaret: Anthony Rapp, Matt Doyle & More This Week!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway at the Cabaret

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, January 28-February 3, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Anthony Rapp

January 28 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: Rent, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, If/Then

One of Broadway's most celebrated rock and rollers, Anthony Rapp (Broadway's If/Then; Six Degrees of Separation; Rent; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) brings his Unplugged evening of stories and songs to Feinstein's/54 Below with musical director Dan Weiss. Unplugged audiences can expect to hear some of the great songs that have inspired Anthony. And what evening with Anthony Rapp would be complete without hearing some iconic songs from Rent and Hedwig & The Angry Inch?

Ben Fankhauser: Ben's Fanked Up Broadway

January 30 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: Newsies, Beautiful

Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Spring Awakening, Beautiful) reimagines Broadway standards and pop hits with brand Fankin' new arrangements like you've never heard before. Join Ben and the Fank 5 for an unforgettable evening of your favorite songs, all Fanked up. The evening will feature the signature big band sound and musical direction of Charlie Rosen, and will include a special guest appearance by Natalie Weiss (Wicked, Everyday Rapture).

Matt Doyle

January 30 at Joe's Pub- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, War Horse, Bye Bye Birdie

Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York

February 1 at The Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

How you know her: Les Miserables

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle is back in town with her stunning solo performance: "Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" an intimate evening of song that whispers seductive secrets, lays bare the naked truth and explodes with the one of a kind bottle rocket charisma that's kept "Frankie's" ardent fans coming back for more since she created the iconic role of "Eponine" in "Les Miserables" and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards.

Jessica Vosk: Being Green

February 1-3 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland

After finally getting all of the green out of her hairline from a year on the road as Elphaba in Wicked, Jessica Vosk returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her all-new show Being Green. Written with her frequent collaborator/director Robbie Rozelle, Jessica will take us on a musical tour of the hilarious highs and lows of starring in the musical phenomenon in an eclectic evening of songs, hilarity and some very special guest stars. It will be the best time you ever have in your entire life, including the actual day of your birth.

