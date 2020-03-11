Broadway Women's Fund Releases Inaugural List of Women to Watch on Broadway

To spotlight emerging leaders in professional theater, the Broadway Women's Fund has released its inaugural list of Women to Watch on Broadway.

Presented by the Broadway Women's Fund - Broadway's first-ever impact investment fund - this list celebrates the achievements of a diverse group of women working hard to make an impact on the industry. They are excelling in their careers in regional theaters, Off-Broadway, as Broadway associates and in Broadway offices. Although they have already achieved extraordinary success - many are the winners of prestigious grants, scholarships and commissions - they are still considered "emerging." But each person on this list of 50 Women to Watch on Broadway is ready to take her place at the very top of the industry and shake up the status quo on Broadway.

The Broadway Women's Fund states: "This list, selected by Broadway Women's Fund leadership and advisory board, is by no means comprehensive. In fact, no list would do justice to the amount of capable and talented women in our industry. But we look forward to spotlighting additional future leaders in the years to come, and we hope that this initiative encourages Broadway industry members to look outside of their networks when hiring, and to empower the many women ready to step up into leadership positions."

Check out the full list of women below, and learn more about them here.

Clare Barron, playwright

Jen Bender, producer

Lileana Blain-Cruz, director

Jhanaë Bonnick, stage manager

Maggie Burrows, director

Sammi Cannold, director

Katherine Carter, director

Jiyoun Chang, lighting designer

Anika Chapin, dramaturg

Melissa Crespo, director/playwright/producer

Chanel DaSilva, choreographer

Michelle Dorrance, choreographer

Emily Feldman, playwright/book writer

Selina Fillinger, playwright

Madelein Foster, producer

Katie Gamelli, agent

Tilly Grimes, costume designer

Jenna Grossano, producer

Ellie Heyman, director

Elisha Ittoop, sound designer

Britta Johnson, composer-lyricist/book writer

Danielle Karliner Naish, general manager

Lauren Lovette, choreographer

Kate Lumpkin, casting director

Taibi Magar, director

Caroline Maroney, producer

Kate Marvin, sound designer

Anne McPherson, stage manager

Kendra Moore, company manager

Kristy Norter, music coordinator

Olivia O'Connor, dramaturg

Helen Park, composer-lyricist/orchestrator

Taylor Reynolds, director

Meredith Ries, scenic designer

Jalaina Ross, general manager

Erica Rotstein, producer

Sandy Rusin, playwright/book writer

Ellenore Scott, choreographer

Jackie Sibblies Drury, playwright

Rona Siddiqui, composer-lyricist/orchestrator

Madeline Smith, music director/arranger/conductor

Celine Song, playwright

Danya Taymor, director

Awoye Timpo, director

Annie Tippe, director

Chloe Treat, director-choreographer

Whiteny White, director

Julianne Wick Davis, composer-lycricist

Emma Wilk, sound designer

Tamilla Woodard, director





