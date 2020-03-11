Broadway Women's Fund Releases Inaugural List of Women to Watch on Broadway
To spotlight emerging leaders in professional theater, the Broadway Women's Fund has released its inaugural list of Women to Watch on Broadway.
Presented by the Broadway Women's Fund - Broadway's first-ever impact investment fund - this list celebrates the achievements of a diverse group of women working hard to make an impact on the industry. They are excelling in their careers in regional theaters, Off-Broadway, as Broadway associates and in Broadway offices. Although they have already achieved extraordinary success - many are the winners of prestigious grants, scholarships and commissions - they are still considered "emerging." But each person on this list of 50 Women to Watch on Broadway is ready to take her place at the very top of the industry and shake up the status quo on Broadway.
The Broadway Women's Fund states: "This list, selected by Broadway Women's Fund leadership and advisory board, is by no means comprehensive. In fact, no list would do justice to the amount of capable and talented women in our industry. But we look forward to spotlighting additional future leaders in the years to come, and we hope that this initiative encourages Broadway industry members to look outside of their networks when hiring, and to empower the many women ready to step up into leadership positions."
Check out the full list of women below, and learn more about them here.
- Clare Barron, playwright
- Jen Bender, producer
- Lileana Blain-Cruz, director
- Jhanaë Bonnick, stage manager
- Maggie Burrows, director
- Sammi Cannold, director
- Katherine Carter, director
- Jiyoun Chang, lighting designer
- Anika Chapin, dramaturg
- Melissa Crespo, director/playwright/producer
- Chanel DaSilva, choreographer
- Michelle Dorrance, choreographer
- Emily Feldman, playwright/book writer
- Selina Fillinger, playwright
- Madelein Foster, producer
- Katie Gamelli, agent
- Tilly Grimes, costume designer
- Jenna Grossano, producer
- Ellie Heyman, director
- Elisha Ittoop, sound designer
- Britta Johnson, composer-lyricist/book writer
- Danielle Karliner Naish, general manager
- Lauren Lovette, choreographer
- Kate Lumpkin, casting director
- Taibi Magar, director
- Caroline Maroney, producer
- Kate Marvin, sound designer
- Anne McPherson, stage manager
- Kendra Moore, company manager
- Kristy Norter, music coordinator
- Olivia O'Connor, dramaturg
- Helen Park, composer-lyricist/orchestrator
- Taylor Reynolds, director
- Meredith Ries, scenic designer
- Jalaina Ross, general manager
- Erica Rotstein, producer
- Sandy Rusin, playwright/book writer
- Ellenore Scott, choreographer
- Jackie Sibblies Drury, playwright
- Rona Siddiqui, composer-lyricist/orchestrator
- Madeline Smith, music director/arranger/conductor
- Celine Song, playwright
- Danya Taymor, director
- Awoye Timpo, director
- Annie Tippe, director
- Chloe Treat, director-choreographer
- Whiteny White, director
- Julianne Wick Davis, composer-lycricist
- Emma Wilk, sound designer
- Tamilla Woodard, director
