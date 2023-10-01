Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More

Here's what to stream this month.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

Fall into October with a brand new lineup of Broadway-themed titles coming to streaming services. From the star-studded new season of The Gilded Age to two new albums by Barbra Streisand, check out what's streaming this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this October!

Theatre Movies & TV

Rock of Ages (Now Streaming, Max)
Rewatch the 2012 film adaptation of the hit musical starring Tom Cruise, Julianne Hough, Catherine Zeta Jones, Constantine Maroulis, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Once Upon a Studio (October 16, Disney+)
Celebrate 100 years of Disney with a new special starring an all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in “Once Upon a Studio” for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney's 100th anniversary.

Wolf Like Me (October 16, Peacock)
Starring Gutenberg! the Musical star Josh Gad, the second season of Wolf Like Me follows Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Gad) as they leap into the next phase of their relationship, facing their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as the two try to have a “normal” pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. 

Big Mouth (Season 7) (October 20, Netflix)
With a new, original song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the penultimate season of Big Mouth features Andrew Rannells, Stephanie Beatriz, Billy PorterRosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, and more.

Old Dads (October 20, Netflix)
As he begins performances for Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, Bobby Cannavale stars in a new comedy following three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.

Pain Hustlers (October 27, Netflix)
Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James joins Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Catherine O'Hara star in Pain Hustlers, a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates.

The Gilded Age (Season 2) (October 27, Max)
The highly-anticipated second season of Julian Fellowes' (“Downton Abbey”) HBO Original drama series features an extensive lineup of Broadway stars, including Carrie CoonChristine BaranskiCynthia NixonMorgan SpectorDenée BentonMichael CerverisCelia Keenan-BolgerDebra MonkDonna MurphyKristine NielsenKelli O’HaraPatrick PageTaylor RichardsonDouglas SillsNathan LaneAudra McDonaldAshlie Atkinson, and Laura Benanti.

Theatre Music

Audrey Silver: Oklahoma (Now Streaming)
Jazz vocalist/flautist Audrey Silver performs songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. With arrangements by Bruce Barth, the album features "Oklahoma," "Many a New Day," "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "I Cain't Say No," and more. Order here.

Judy Garland: The Two-A-Day Is Back in Town, Closing Night at the Palace, February 24, 1952 (October 6)
Based on a new transfer and restoration of original acetate transcription discs and other sources, the album features "After You've Gone" (Hugh Martin, piano) Unknown other night, "Over the Rainbow" (concluding instrumental), "Auld Lang Syne" (audience), and more. Purchase the album here.

Al Jolson: From Broadway to Hollywood (October 17)
Thirty-five rare performances from producer Chip Deffaa's personal collection–including tracks never before released–by the legendary showman who was always billed as "the World's Greatest Entertainer." Purchase here.

Back to the Future: The Musical Deluxe Edition (October 20)
The Original London Cast recording of the score that includes new songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside hit songs from the movie, plus bonus disc of 13 demos and early versions, including "It's Only a Matter of Time," "Cake (And Eat It Too)," "It's What I Do," "Good at Being Bad," "Future Boy," and more. Pre-order here.

Barbra Streisand, Evergreens: Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records (October 27)
EVERGREENS celebrates Streisand’s 60th anniversary as a Columbia artist. The album features 22 songs, personally selected by Barbra as some of her favorite recordings throughout her career. Pre-order here.

YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition (October 27)
YENTL : 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition commemorates the 40th anniversary of the release of the Oscar-winning soundtrack to Yentl celebrates the release of the groundbreaking motion-picture Yentl, which Barbra directed, wrote, produced and starred in. Pre-order here.




