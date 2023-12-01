Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2023 - Where to Watch MAESTRO & More

2023 is going out with a bang with new movies, series, and albums to keep Broadway fans entertained all month long!

From Bradley Cooper's Maestro to the soundtrack for the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, December's streaming guide has something for everyone!

With the holiday season in full swing, here is what you should tune into for a very Broadway holiday season!

Theatre TV & Movies

The Exorcist: Believer (Now Streaming, Peacock)

The new installment in The Exorcist series follows Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; Purlie Victorious, Hamilton) as he resuces his daughter from evil. The film also stars Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Waitress) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Wicked). Watch the film here.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (December 8, Peacock)

Tony-winner Tony Shaloub returns as Monk to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. Watch the film here.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (December 16, Netflix)

Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth II for the final episodes of The Crown. The series also stars Bertie Carvel, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Salim Daw, Khalid Abdalla, and more. Watch the series here.

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (December 16, Max)

Following rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and an Off-Broadway run, Leo Reich faces the swirling uncertainty of our collective future, asking the big questions, such as: “Is this helping?", “Am I hot?”, and "No offense guys but literally what is going on?"

Maestro (December 20, Netflix)

Bradley Cooper's Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The film also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Miriam Shor, Jordan Dobson, Greg Hildreth, Michael Urie, and more.

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (December 24, Max)

The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award-winner John Caird (Les Miserables) comes to Max after an acclaimed run in Tokyo.

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (December 28, Max)

This new documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming feature film “The Color Purple,” a bold new take on the classic, and the impact the story has had on our culture. Oprah takes viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work.

Theatre Music

"The Sound of Music Super Deluxe Edition" (Now Streaming)

This expanded and remastered soundtrack features over 40 previously unreleased tracks from the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein movie musical, including the complete score for the first time, rare cast outtakes, demos, instrumentals, and more. The soundtrack features Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"Julie Benko: Christmas with You" (Now Streaming)

This holiday season, Funny Girl and Harmony star Julie Benko joins the ranks of many great Jewish vocalists before her, releasing "Christmas with You." The 4-track collection opens with a festive and swinging new version of “The Man with the Bag," plus "(I Never Had a) Christmas with You" with Mykal Kilgore, "Tumbalalaika," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

"Christmas with The Choir of Man" (Now Streaming)

From the British jukebox musical, which originated at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. With Choir of Man cast members who have been seen on stage across the world. The 6-track EP to include "This Christmas," "Driving Home for Christmas," and "The Christmas Song." CD to be available at Arts Theatre in London's West End.

"The Color Purple (Music From and Inspire By)" (December 15)

The new soundtrack for the anticipated movie musical features songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature original songs inspired by the film from Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary, and more.