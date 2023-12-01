Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2023 - Where to Watch MAESTRO & More

Here's what to tune into this month.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

Broadway Streaming Guide
Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2023 - Where to Watch MAESTRO & More

2023 is going out with a bang with new movies, series, and albums to keep Broadway fans entertained all month long!

From Bradley Cooper's Maestro to the soundtrack for the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, December's streaming guide has something for everyone!

With the holiday season in full swing, here is what you should tune into for a very Broadway holiday season!

Theatre TV & Movies

The Exorcist: Believer (Now Streaming, Peacock)
The new installment in The Exorcist series follows Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; Purlie Victorious, Hamilton) as he resuces his daughter from evil. The film also stars Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Waitress) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Wicked). Watch the film here.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (December 8, Peacock)
Tony-winner Tony Shaloub returns as Monk to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. Watch the film here.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (December 16, Netflix)
Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth II for the final episodes of The Crown. The series also stars Bertie Carvel, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Salim Daw, Khalid Abdalla, and more. Watch the series here.

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (December 16, Max)
Following rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and an Off-Broadway run, Leo Reich faces the swirling uncertainty of our collective future, asking the big questions, such as: “Is this helping?", “Am I hot?”, and "No offense guys but literally what is going on?"

Maestro (December 20, Netflix)
Bradley Cooper's Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The film also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Miriam Shor, Jordan Dobson, Greg Hildreth, Michael Urie, and more. 

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (December 24, Max)
The stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award-winner John Caird (Les Miserables) comes to Max after an acclaimed run in Tokyo.

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (December 28, Max)
This new documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming feature film “The Color Purple,” a bold new take on the classic, and the impact the story has had on our culture. Oprah takes viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work.

Theatre Music

"The Sound of Music Super Deluxe Edition" (Now Streaming)
This expanded and remastered soundtrack features over 40 previously unreleased tracks from the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein movie musical, including the complete score for the first time, rare cast outtakes, demos, instrumentals, and more. The soundtrack features Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

"Julie Benko: Christmas with You" (Now Streaming)
This holiday season, Funny Girl and Harmony star Julie Benko joins the ranks of many great Jewish vocalists before her, releasing "Christmas with You." The 4-track collection opens with a festive and swinging new version of “The Man with the Bag," plus "(I Never Had a) Christmas with You" with Mykal Kilgore, "Tumbalalaika," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

"Christmas with The Choir of Man" (Now Streaming)
From the British jukebox musical, which originated at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. With Choir of Man cast members who have been seen on stage across the world. The 6-track EP to include "This Christmas," "Driving Home for Christmas," and "The Christmas Song." CD to be available at Arts Theatre in London's West End.

"The Color Purple (Music From and Inspire By)" (December 15)
The new soundtrack for the anticipated movie musical features songs from the musical sung by Taraji P. HensonDanielle BrooksColman DomingoCorey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino. The album will also feature original songs inspired by the film from Alicia KeysMary J. BligeJennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary, and more.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!

From Hannah Waddingham's new Christmas special to classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol, see which holiday streaming titles are sure to bring any Broadway fan some extra merriment this year. Check out our complete guide to what Broadway fans should be streaming this holiday season on Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, and more now!

2
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

StreamingFrom highly-anticipated movies starring Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, LaChanze, Denée Benton, and more, to albums from Stephanie J. Block and Leslie Odom Jr., November's new streaming releases will give Broadway fans entertained all month.

3
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & Mo Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More

Fall into October with a brand new lineup of Broadway-themed titles coming to streaming services. From the star-studded new season of The Gilded Age to two new albums by Barbra Streisand, check out what's streaming this month!

4
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

This September, Broadway fans can wind down from summer with a new lineup of television shows, movies, and albums to stream. From a new Prime Video film starring Bette Midler to the new cast recording of Sweeney Todd, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First SingleVideo: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First Single
Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024
Video: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil DurkVideo: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil Durk
BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTVBRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTV

Next On Stage

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SIX
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You