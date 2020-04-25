Broadway Rewind: XANADU Cast Hits the Recording Studio in 2007!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode of Broadway Rewind takes Richard Ridge to the opening night of the off- Broadway musical Frankenstein, which starred Hunter Foster, Steve Blanchard and Christiane Noll. We also drop by the CD recording of the hit musical Xanadu, where Cheyenne Jackson told Ridge, "Xanadu lifts you up. It's 90 minutes but you are onstage the entire time. I'm loving it."

Claire Danes made her Broadway debut in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, opposite Jefferson Mays, Boyd Gaines and Jay O. Sanders. Danes told Ridge what her opening night was like, 'It was a little out-of-body and thrilling. It was a great joy. It's a technically demanding role but I like that meticulous work."





