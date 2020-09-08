Broadway Rewind: The Sun Shines Again for BRIGHT STAR

Today we rewind to 2016!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2016, when Bright Star arrived on Broadway. The musical opened on March 24 at the Cort Theatre, where it ran for 109 performances. With music and lyrics by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star was directed by Walter Bobbie, choreographed by Josh Rhodes, and starred Carmen Cusack, Paul Alexander Nolan, Michael Mulheren, A.J. Shively, Hannah Elless, Stephen Bogardus, Dee Hoty and more.

Inspired by a real event, Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

Below, go inside opening night!

Related Articles