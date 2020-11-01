Broadway Rewind: THE VISIT Arrives on Broadway with Chita Rivera, Roger Rees & More!

Today we rewind to 2015...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when The Visit opened at the Lyceum Theatre, where it played for 61 performances. Written by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Terrence McNally, The Visit was directed by John Doyle and starred Chita Rivera, Roger Rees, Jason Danieley, Mary Beth Peil and more.

Based on the satirical play by Friedrich Durrenmatt as adapted by Maurice Valency, The Visit told the story of Claire Zachannassian, the world's wealthiest woman, who returns home to Anton Schell, who captured her heart then shattered her dreams. What she does next shocks the town in a tale of romance, seduction and betrayal proves that the best revenge is revenge.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

