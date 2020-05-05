Broadway Rewind: ROAD SHOW Bounces Its Way to the Public Theater!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

With Stephen Sondheim celebrating his 90th birthday, this episode of Broadway Rewind is very special for BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge because it us to the opening night of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman tuner Road Show at The Public Theater. It was directed and designed by John Doyle and starred Michael Cerveris and Alexander Gemignani. Cerveris told Ridge about this new version of the material, "I saw Bounce in Washington so that was my first exposure to the material, but this really isn't a reexamination of that source material, it's an entirely new musical. So, when I saw the new draft that Stephen and John had done, it was really exciting."

We also drop by the legendary Sardi's to meet the Broadway cast of David Mamet's 1976 Obie Award winning play American Buffalo which starred John Leguizamo, Cedric the Entertainer and Haley Joel Osment.





Related Articles