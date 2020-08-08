Broadway Rewind: PIPPIN Has Magic to Do on Broadway in 2013!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2013, for the first Broadway revival of Pippin, which played at the the Music Box Theatre for 709 performances. The beloved coming-of-age musical features a book by Roger O. Hirson, and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The revival, directed by Diane Paulus, featured choreography by Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse and starred Terrence Mann, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Matthew James Thomas and Patina Miller. Miller won a Tony Awards for her performances that year.

Watch scenes from the musical below!

