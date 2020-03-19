Broadway Rewind: PAL JOEY Returns to Broadway with Stockard Channing in 2008!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Pal Joey return to Broadway in 2008, almost seven decades after it originally premiered in 1940. This time, the beloved Rodgers and Hart musical starred Matthew Risch, Martha Plimpton and Stockard Channing. The Roundabout revival played 85 performances at Studio 54 and earned four Tony nominations that season.

"I loved this Roundabout production of 'Pal Joey' says, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. It had the sensational Stockard Channing as Vera, who did a master class version of the classic song' Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered', Martha Plimpton as Gladys, and stepping into the shoes of Joey was Matthew Risch, who had replaced Christian Hoff during previews. Matthew said, 'I had understudied before, but not a role of this magnitude and of course understudying someone like Christian Hoff, it's been an honor, so it was quite intimidating, so I took my fear and channeled it into hard work and it's paid off and I've just been having a great time'."

Watch below as we take you behind the scenes!





Related Articles