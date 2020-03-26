Broadway Rewind: Marin Mazzie, Douglas Sills & More Take on ON THE 20TH CENTURY for the Actors' Fund in 2005!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Broadway Rewind continues in Shubert Alley for the Annual BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market, then to the opening night of Richard Greenberg's play A Naked Girl on the Appian Way which starred Richard Thomas, Jill Clayburgh and Matthew Morrison. "Matthew told me what it was like doing the musical 'A Light in the Piazza', having to leave them and not have to sing in this play." says Richard Ridge.

We close this rewind out with The Actors Fund's one night only benefit concert of the beloved Cy Coleman and Betty Comden and Adolph Green musical On the Twentieth Century, which starred the late Marin Mazzie, Douglas Sills and Joanne Worley. Marin said, "I was familiar with the show. I did it 20 some years ago in summer stock. I didn't play Lily Garland. I was an apprentice at this theatre in Michigan. I'm a Carole Lombard fan and I have been for many; many years and I actually own the movie and I love the story and it's so much fun. The musical is so great and the score. I think people are going to be really surprised to hear this great music, especially with a huge orchestra."





