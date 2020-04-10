Broadway Rewind: MAMMA MIA! Arrives on Broadway in 2001!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

'This is a very special episode of Broadway Rewind', says BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. 'I was joined by award-winning director Richard Jay-Alexander as my co-host, for the opening night celebration for the Abba musical Mamma Mia!, which opened on Broadway on October 18th, 2001 right after 9/11. The musical enjoyed an amazing 14 year run on Broadway. It's a wonderful episode which features just about everyone connected to the musical. Enjoy'.





