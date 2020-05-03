Broadway Rewind: Lights Up on IN THE HEIGHTS Opening Night!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode is for all the Lin-Manuel Miranda fans. Broadway World's own Richard Ridge takes us to the opening night of the Broadway run of his landmark musical In the Heights, where Lin told Ridge, why the musical touches such a diverse audience of every age. "Tonight, I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I think the immigrant and universal things that happen are, we do the jobs that no one else wants to do. Our parents sacrifice and they do things that they don't want to do, so we can do better than they did. I think everyone responds to that and it strikes a universal chord."

We also have a look at Transport Group's off -Broadway musical, Marcy In The Galaxy which starred Donna Lynne Champlin and was directed by Jack Cummings III. There is also the added bonus of a quick coming attraction look at the Broadway musical 'A Catered Affair' with Leslie Kritzer and Matt Cavanaugh.





