Broadway Rewind: It's Just Another Day on Opening Night of NEXT TO NORMAL Off-Broadway!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge said of this 2008 episode of Broadway Rewind, "I loved looking back at the musical Next to Normal and realizing the impact it has had on the musical theatre genre. We start off high a top Rockefeller Center to the Rainbow Room for The Drama League's Gala where they honored beloved producer Roger Berlind. It featured many of the stars and shows that he produced over his illustrious career. Look for David Hyde Pierce, Marin Mazzie, Jason Danieley, Donna Murphy, Karen Ziemba and Debra Monk."

"What's really special about this episode is we take you to the off- Broadway opening night of the Pulitzer prize winning Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey musical Next To Normal, which featured a stellar cast led by Alice Ripley, Brian d'Arcy James, Aaron Tveit, Jennifer Damiano and Adam Chanler-Berat. Tom Kitt told me how the show came about for him and Brian Yorkey. 'We entered the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop and for a ten-minute musical we came up with this idea.' Alice Ripley, who would go on to win the Tony Award for her breathtaking performance as Diana said, 'I feel like I've spent my whole life in the theater, since I was 14... I'm 44 now. I've a lot of wonderful things and I feel like this piece is my life's work. I've waited my whole life to play this role.'





