Broadway Rewind: Daniel Radcliffe Makes His Broadway Debut in EQUUS!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Daniel Radcliffe made his Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of Equus, costarring another Harry Potter veteran, Richard Griffiths. The revival, directed by Thea Sharrock, transferred from the West End, and attracted much attention for its nude scene, which was performed by a then 17 year-old Radcliffe.

"During the height of Potter-mania, Daniel Radcliffe made his stunning Broadway debut in Peter Shaffer's psychological classic Equus, alongside Richard Griffiths," recalls Richard Ridge. "On opening night, Radcliffe told me what being in New York meant to him, 'Today, I was wandering around New York for a couple of hours and I finally got it, the mystique, why New York has this innate charisma that everyone talks about, and today I was like... this is New York!'"

We're rewinding to 2008 below and also giving you an inside look at two other shows from the same season- Speed the Plow and A Tale of Two Cities.





