Broadway Rewind: A CATERED AFFAIR Walks Down the Aisle to Broadway

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

This episode of Broadway Rewind has BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge dropping by Kleinfeld Bridal to meet the cast of one of Ridge's favorite musicals, A Catered Affair, which featured a book by Harvey Fierstein and a beautiful score by John Bucchino. The musical welcomed back to Broadway Faith Prince and Harvey Fierstein, and the guests were treated to a number from the show by co-stars Leslie Kritzer and Matt Cavanaugh. Fierstein told Ridge, "The whole experience has been joyful. You bring in these actors who have so easily taken over these roles. Between you and me, you know when you have a show that has a breakout performance, it's unbelievable. We've got three in the show. You've got Faith Prince, who is playing a role she was born to play. No one has seen her do anything like this. Tom Wopat, who has never created a role on Broadway, he has only done revivals, so you are going to see Tom do something he has never done before. Then, Leslie Kritzer, everyone thinks of her as the funny girl, who stole Legally Blonde, and she is just heartbreaking in this."

But first the episode kicks off at The Hammerstein Ballroom for the MCC 2008 Miscast Gala which featured the late, great Lynn Redgrave.





