Broadway Records to Release ROBBIE ROZELLE: SONGS FROM INSIDE MY LOCKER – LIVE AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Broadway Records announced today that Robbie Rozelle: Songs From Inside My Locker - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below will be released digitally everywhere music is sold on Friday, June 26, 2020. The debut album from the beloved cabaret performer and noted Oxford comma denier will be released physically at a later date to be announced. The album's digital release will coincide with Pride weekend.

Recorded over two sold-out nights in 2019, Songs From Inside My Locker is an uproarious trip through Robbie's blistering high school days, where more often than not he would end up shoved in a locker for singing too loudly in the hallways. Now reclaiming the tunes that saved his life, he and his six-piece band The Two Drink Minimum (led by music director/arranger Josh D. Smith) weaves a musical tapestry that includes pit stops at The Wizard of Oz, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, William Finn, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Alice in Wonderland and more, including several of Robbie's signature medleys and a brand new song written by Michael Finke especially for the show. The show, written by Robbie, was first performed in 2017 to much acclaim, and received several BroadwayWorld Award nominations. The album features special guests Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Maya Days (Aida), and is produced by Emmy Award winner Michael J Moritz Jr.

"As an accidental performer, it only makes sense that my album should be the latest in a series that started with Patti LuPone, and includes several Tony Award winners. When we created this show, I thought my family would show up and we'd call it a day - I never dreamed that we would continue to perform it in dream venues or record it live. It's like the ultimate 'yes, and...' but I am just over the moon to release this slice of my ridiculous mind in a time when we are desperate for more laughs." - Robbie Rozelle

Track Listing:

Let's Misbehave

"Kim at the top of Miss Saigon..."

If I Only Had a Brain

"A ballad k-hole..."

Little Girls / Captain Hook's Tango

"My two dads..."

Charles Nelson Reilly / Paul Lynde Medley

The Kid

"My very first boyfriend ever..."

First Penis I Saw

"They just decided it's Spring..."

In Hell's Kitchen

"There are so many roles I never got to play..."

The Aged-Out Medley

"Comedy comes in threes..."

A Step Too Far (with Bonnie Milligan and Maya Days)

"Everyone has mantras..."

I Have Found

Tomorrow / Here Comes the Sun

"I'm an accidental performer..."

Change in Me

"A Hefty bag covered in KY..."

Jam Tomorrow

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You