Broadway Records Announces Kelly Hall-Tompkins: THE FIDDLER EXPANDING TRADITION

Broadway Records today announced that Kelly Hall-Tompkins: The Fiddler Expanding Tradition will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, January 26, 2017. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

Kelly Hall-Tompkins, the actual "Fiddler"/violin soloist heard for the 13-month Tony and Grammy-nominated revival on Broadway in the recent Bartlett Sher production, is a prize winner of the Naumburg International Violin Competition, an acclaimed soloist who has appeared on stages internationally from London and Paris to Uruguay and Kiev. Ms. Hall-Tompkins is the first "official" fiddler to bring all new Fiddler solo music which brings the musical's beloved themes from the theater to the concert hall and now to solo CD.

Commissioned and developed by the "Fiddler" herself, these new gems stem from a collaboration with the creative team of the Broadway musical: arranger Oran Eldor and music director/orchestrator Ted Sperling. Still the Anatevka you love, and steeped in the flavor of the recent production, yet reimagined as innovative, fresh new concert pieces. From Klezmer to caprice to jazz ballad, the CD also features the Tony-nominated star of the hit musical, Danny Burstein in guest appearance for a sumptuous duet of "Sunrise, Sunset."

Track Listing:

1. Fiddler Rhapsody and Scherzo

2. Matchmaker

3. Miracle of Miracles

4. The Dream

5. Wedding Dance

6. Sunrise, Sunset (featuring Danny Burstein)

7. Do You Love Me

8. If I Were a Rich Man

9. Sabbath Prayer

10. Chavaleh

11. Anatevka

12. Mordcha's Dance

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records also released the phenomenally successful "What the World Needs Now is Love" in response to the Pulse Nightclub shooting. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.





