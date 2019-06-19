Broadway Podcast THE FABULOUS INVALID to Welcome Hillary Rodham Clinton

The Broadway podcast The Fabulous Invalid has announced the guest of its first season's final episode, former First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, presidential candidate, and Broadway's biggest fan Hillary Rodham Clinton. The Season One finale episode is available now on iTunes and Spotify, and everywhere one downloads podcasts.

The Fabulous Invalid, featuring co-hosts Jamie Du Mont, Leslie Kritzer, Rob Russo, and Jennifer Simard, launched on September 19, 2018 and has released a new episode every Wednesday since.

Select Season One episodes were recorded from the group's usual table at the famed theatre-district restaurant Orso.

Season Two of The Fabulous Invalid will launch this September.

The Fabulous Invalid is a brand-new Broadway-centric podcast hosted by theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard. On a weekly basis, the group digs deep into the minds of the most creative, brilliant, out-there, and passionate theater professionals on the planet. Pull up a chair and join them as they gossip a bit, banter about all the latest news, and get up-close with the most prominent players currently working in the theater - from actors to producers, and stage managers to critics. Together, they'll share their love for The Great White Way, or as it has long been known, "the fabulous invalid".

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You