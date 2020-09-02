Broadway Pianist/Composer/Arranger Timothy Graphenreed Has Passed Away at Age 68
Graphenreed was best known for The Tornado and Emerald City Ballet in THE WIZ on Broadway
Broadway composer/lyricist/author/musical director/vocal arranger/dance arranger/orchestrator/accompanist, best known for composing The Tornado, and Emerald City Ballet in the Broadway hit "The Wiz," Timothy Graphenreed, passed away March 1, 2020, at Mt. Sinai at the age of 68.
Timothy Graphenreed, son of the late, Angeline Graphenreed was born August 26, 1951 in Washington DC and graduated with honors at St Augustine's University.
Mr. Graphenreed's other Broadway shows include, "Coming Uptown," and "The Leader of the Pack." He also worked as arranger/musical director with numerous multi-talented director/choreographers including Michael Peters, Maurice Hines, Hinton Battle, Louis Johnson, Debbie Allen, Ken Roberson, Otis Sallid and Tony Award-winner, George Faison.
Mr. Graphenreed accompanied and/or created musical arrangements for numerous African-American Tony Award winners, including Lillias White (Mr. Graphenreed served as Ms. White's musical director/arranger for over 20 years), Hinton Battle, Adriane Lenox, LaChanze, Jennifer Holliday, Phylicia Rashad and Melba Moore. Other artists for whom Graphenreed accompanied and/or arranged include Lee Summers, Jeff Goldblum; Robert Downey, Jr.; Valerie Simpson and Nick Ashford; Darlene Love; Morgan Freeman; Charles Strouse; Ben Vereen; Peobo Bryson, Patti Austin; Gregory Hines and Maya Angelou.
Besides creating several original musicals and working with hundreds of youths for decades in St. Croix, Mr. Graphenreed was also musical arranger for several corporate clients including Ford, Krizia, L'Oreal, Essence Magazine, CBS, Rai Uno, Panasonic, PBS, Coca Cola and Lincoln Mercury. Graphenreed served an adjunct professor at NYU's Steinhart School of Music and Performing Arts Professionals the time of his passing.
Timothy Graphenreed is survived by his daughter Traci Graphenreed Crane, his two Grandchildren Aaralyn and Donavan Wilkerson and his loving life partner of 20 years, J. David Moore.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
1,500 Buildings Will Be Lit Red on September 1 as a Call to Congress to Pass the RESTART Act
1,500 venues across the country will light their buildings red tomorrow, September 1, as a call to congress to pass the RESTART Act, offering economic...
Broadway Performers Create Times Square Project, Bringing Dance, Energy and Creativity to Times Square
ABC7 has reported on a group of Broadway performers who have safely come together to bring movement and uplifting energy back to Times Square. The Tim...
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....