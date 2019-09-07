Broadway Pianist Justin Brown Has Been Arrested For Attempting to Have Sex With a Minor

Broadway pianist Justin Brown, age 26, has been arrested for trying to have sex with a minor, according to the New York Post. Brown has worked as a rehearsal pianist for Dear Evan Hansen and King Kong.

Brown began talking to someone who he assumed to be a 14-year-old boy on the dating app Grindr, when he was really talking to an undercover NYPD cop. He was arrested when he showed up to the Queens address with a backpack full of lubricant and condoms.

His bail was set for $20,000 at Queens Criminal Court.

Queens Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan said that Brown was "told numerous times" that the person he thought was chatting with was underage, and he still continued to pursue him and travelled from Manhattan to Queens to have sex.

When told that the "boy" was 14, Brown replied with "ha-ha nice," according to the criminal complaint against him. Then he proceeded to send naked photos of his genitals via Snapchat and engage in sexually explicit conversations on multiple occasions.

According to QNS, Brown allegedly admitted to scheduling the meeting and said that he had been talking with numerous people whom he believed were underage.

Brown could be facing up to seven years in prison for charges of attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, second- and third-degree attempted criminal sexual act, first-degree attempted dissemination of indecent material to minors and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Read more on the New York Post.





