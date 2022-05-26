Broadway Orchestrator Bryan Carter Releases New Single 'You and I' Ahead of 'I Believe' Album

Drummer, vocalist, and composer Bryan Carter has released the video for his song "You and I." Co-written by GRAMMY Award winning Jon Batiste, the single is from Carter's upcoming LP I Believe, due out June 3rd via La Reserve Records and Bandstand Presents.

"You and I" is the first in a three-part music video trilogy, with parts two and three to be released in the coming weeks. The videos are produced by Bandstand Presents and directed by Colton Williams. Bryan also recently announced his NYC Jazz at Pride event, which will be hosted by Dizzy's Club - Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 27th.

Carter also contributed orchestrations to the musical A Strange Loop, which recently earned 11 Tony Award nominations. He's also worked with Broadway Stars like Tituss Burgess, Laura Osnes, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit & Ariana DeBose, and he's currently co-orchestrating Marc Shaiman's upcoming Broadway production of Some Like It Hot with the Tony and GRAMMY winning Charlie Rosen.

I Believe is Carter's semi-autobiographical, coming out and coming of age LP. Featuring a kaleidoscopic tracklist - "Black American music through the lens of a jazz musician," as Carter describes it - the album takes listeners on a journey of love and self-acceptance.

The recently released single "Making Love" was praised by Jazziz, Riff Magazine, NYS Music, and SoulTracks, who said "Bryan Carter is on the rise with an authentic musical approach that incorporates soulful progressions and R&B-tinged vocals." Carter recently spoke with ABC News about the release, who called him "a superstar" and "a musician at the top of his game."

In addition to his career as a solo artist, Bryan is active as a performer, composer, arranger and music director in the world of film/television, working with pop icons like Nick Jonas, Steve Martin, Jimmy Fallon & Tina Fey, Martin Short & Maya Rudolph, and on series like Live with Kelly and Ryan, HBO Music Box, and Sesame Street.

On June 27th, Bryan Carter will present Jazz at Pride 2022 at Dizzy's Club - Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Founded in 2019 by Carter, the annual concert returns after two years of inactivity due to the pandemic. "For years, I didn't really see the clubs giving a spotlight to Pride month," Carter says.

"Jazz at Pride was birthed out of a desire to create an environment where queer people, especially youth, could see themselves represented." Bryan Carter's Jazz at Pride Orchestra will perform at the show - the ensemble features Alphonso Horne, Michael Blume, Ella Bric, Richard Cortez, Nathan Farrell, J Hoard, Vuyo Sotashe, Charles Turner, and Charenee Wade. Tickets to the New York show are on sale now, and a concert in Austin, TX will be announced in the coming weeks.

Watch the new music video here: