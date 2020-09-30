Broadway On Demand Announces New Streaming Platform ShowShare
ShowShare allows middle school, high school, college, community and professional theatre productions to use the platform to stream their productions.
Broadway On Demand has announced ShowShare, a new, one of a kind interface, that allows middle school, high school, college, community and professional theatre productions to use the platform to stream their productions to their audiences.
Currently there are over 500 productions scheduled on the new platform between now and the end of the year. Organizations can utilize the ShowShare on-platform box office or interface with their own in-house ticketing solution, add on enhanced digital marketing packages, and work with the ShowShare team to organize streaming co-productions with other arts organizations. To apply for your production to be featured on ShowShare, please email info@broadwayondemand.com.
"This new initiative from Broadway on Demand expands our mission and brings even more theater directly to eager audiences with high quality streams and exceptional customer service," said Sean Cercone, President and CEO. "With ShowShare, school productions and theatre professionals in communities across the country will now be able to take part in the national theatrical landscape like never before."
ShowShare will host the National Alliance of Musical Theatre New Musical Festival in October and the American Association of Community Theatre Conference (2021), and hosted the annual TYA USA Theatre Conference in 2020.
For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway on Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.
