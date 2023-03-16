Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Meets Fine Dining At HFC Underground At Hunt & Fish Club

Times Square's finest Steakhouse fuses acclaimed performances, prix fixe cuisine and drinks in an intimate setting.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Broadway Meets Fine Dining At HFC Underground At Hunt & Fish Club

Times Square's finest Steakhouse fuses acclaimed performances, prix fixe cuisine and drinks in an intimate setting.

From the comfort of their seats, New York City diners experience immersive, Broadway-themed Cabarets, and exquisite fine dining underneath a mirrored ceiling within the Romanesque "Blue Room" at HFC Underground at Hunt & Fish Club.

Seasons 1 and 2 were Bronze and Silver, respectively; Season 3 is fast on its way to Gold! Fresh off from the live debut of the BROADWAY WORLD web series Sara Jean Ford: An Evening with THE AGING INGENUE, HFC Underground kicks into higher gear with Broadway Veteran Ron Bohmer in BEHIND THIS MASK on March 27 @ 7:30 PM.

"Coming out of Covid was a perfect opportunity to do something I've long thought about - create a performance outlet for New York City's talent and give guests a chance to see them in a spectacular, intimate setting," Restaurateur Nelson Braff said.

Ron Bohmer has starred in over a dozen Broadway productions - his most Iconic as the Phantom in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. In his new solo show, BEHIND THIS MASK, Ron explores the joy and pain inside the soundtrack of his career.

"A new breed of performer has arisen - and of that new breed, none in my experience is more expert, more skilled, more instinctive, or more revelatory than Ron Bohmer." - Trevor Nunn, acclaimed Director of LES MISERABLES, CATS and Sunset Blvd

Tickets are available for purchase at hfcnyc.com/experiences. General Seating starts at $55.00 for Music Events - $150 for Cabarets. The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th and 7th Ave, near Times Square. 347-625-1220

About Hunt & Fish Club NYC - opened in 2014, Hunt & Fish Club, with its glass and marble interior, returns to the old-school swank of Frank Sinatra's "New York." HFC Underground is owned by Nelson Braff, Anthony Scaramucci, and Eytan Sugarman. hfcnyc.com. MPFOREVER is the official producer for HFC Underground. monica@monicapattonforever.com, mpforever.com



Related Stories
Danny Burstein & More to Join Symphony Space Gala Concert Photo
Danny Burstein & More to Join Symphony Space Gala Concert
Symphony Space will present Songs from Cabaret, a special concert of songs from Kander & Ebb’s landmark musical, hosted by Tony Award winner Danny Burstein. See performance details and learn how to purchase tickets!
Kate Baldwin & More Join Concert Celebrating Peter Foleys Work Photo
Kate Baldwin & More Join Concert Celebrating Peter Foley's Work
Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have partnered to present Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: Watch Highlights of Donna Murphy and More in Encores! DEAR WORLD Photo
Video: Watch Highlights of Donna Murphy and More in Encores! DEAR WORLD
New York City Center Encores! is presenting Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Check out video highlights here!
Christine Ebersole, Santino Fontana & More to Star in IOLANTHE Concert Photo
Christine Ebersole, Santino Fontana & More to Star in IOLANTHE Concert
MasterVoices will conclude its 2022-23 season on May 3 at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium with a concert staging of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera Iolanthe, directed and conducted by Ted Sperling.

More Hot Stories For You


Kate Baldwin, Eisa Davis, Jason Gotay & More to Perform at OUT OF MYSELF — SONGS OF PETER FOLEYKate Baldwin, Eisa Davis, Jason Gotay & More to Perform at OUT OF MYSELF — SONGS OF PETER FOLEY
March 16, 2023

Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have partnered to present Out of Myself—Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist. See how to purchase tickets!
Christine Ebersole, Santino Fontana, Jason Danieley & More to Star in IOLANTHE Concert at Carnegie HallChristine Ebersole, Santino Fontana, Jason Danieley & More to Star in IOLANTHE Concert at Carnegie Hall
March 16, 2023

MasterVoices will conclude its 2022-23 season on May 3 at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium with a concert staging of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera Iolanthe, directed and conducted by Ted Sperling.
Will Branner, Mamie Parris, Gizel Jimenez & More to Star in MYTHIC Staged ReadingWill Branner, Mamie Parris, Gizel Jimenez & More to Star in MYTHIC Staged Reading
March 16, 2023

SHO Productions will present a staged reading of MYTHIC: A New Musical, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.
Additional Cast Announced for GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Starring Judy McLane & Talia SuskauerAdditional Cast Announced for GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Starring Judy McLane & Talia Suskauer
March 16, 2023

Goodspeed Musicals will welcome Gypsy as its first production of its 60th anniversary season. See who is starring in the production, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Ian Barford, Caroline Neff, Judy Greer & Nicole Scimeca to Star in ANOTHER MARRIAGE World Premiere at SteppenwolfIan Barford, Caroline Neff, Judy Greer & Nicole Scimeca to Star in ANOTHER MARRIAGE World Premiere at Steppenwolf
March 16, 2023

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 47th season with the world premiere of ensemble member Kate Arrington’s unconventional love story Another Marriage. See how to purchase tickets!
share