Broadway Meets Fine Dining At HFC Underground At Hunt & Fish Club

Times Square's finest Steakhouse fuses acclaimed performances, prix fixe cuisine and drinks in an intimate setting.

From the comfort of their seats, New York City diners experience immersive, Broadway-themed Cabarets, and exquisite fine dining underneath a mirrored ceiling within the Romanesque "Blue Room" at HFC Underground at Hunt & Fish Club.

Seasons 1 and 2 were Bronze and Silver, respectively; Season 3 is fast on its way to Gold! Fresh off from the live debut of the BROADWAY WORLD web series Sara Jean Ford: An Evening with THE AGING INGENUE, HFC Underground kicks into higher gear with Broadway Veteran Ron Bohmer in BEHIND THIS MASK on March 27 @ 7:30 PM.

"Coming out of Covid was a perfect opportunity to do something I've long thought about - create a performance outlet for New York City's talent and give guests a chance to see them in a spectacular, intimate setting," Restaurateur Nelson Braff said.

Ron Bohmer has starred in over a dozen Broadway productions - his most Iconic as the Phantom in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. In his new solo show, BEHIND THIS MASK, Ron explores the joy and pain inside the soundtrack of his career.

"A new breed of performer has arisen - and of that new breed, none in my experience is more expert, more skilled, more instinctive, or more revelatory than Ron Bohmer." - Trevor Nunn, acclaimed Director of LES MISERABLES, CATS and Sunset Blvd

Tickets are available for purchase at hfcnyc.com/experiences. General Seating starts at $55.00 for Music Events - $150 for Cabarets. The Hunt & Fish Club is conveniently located at 125 W. 44th between 6th and 7th Ave, near Times Square. 347-625-1220

About Hunt & Fish Club NYC - opened in 2014, Hunt & Fish Club, with its glass and marble interior, returns to the old-school swank of Frank Sinatra's "New York." HFC Underground is owned by Nelson Braff, Anthony Scaramucci, and Eytan Sugarman. hfcnyc.com. MPFOREVER is the official producer for HFC Underground. monica@monicapattonforever.com, mpforever.com