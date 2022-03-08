Broadway Licensing Acquires Rights for SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Saturday Night Fever has been acquired for North and South American licensing by Broadway Licensing.

Saturday Night Fever, the hit jukebox musical based on Nik Cohn's 1975 New York Magazine article and Norman Wexler's 1977 film, Saturday Night Fever, features music by the Bee Gees, including their classic hits Stayin Alive, Night Fever, More than a Woman and How Deep is Your Love. The show opened on Broadway on October 21, 1999 followed by two North American tours. The licensed version of the show is written by Sean Cercone (book) and David Abbinanti (music) and features new songs by Abbinanti. There is also a High School Version available for licensing.

"Iconic. Transformative. Authentic. Saturday Night Fever is the film, story and music that defined that period in American history" said Sean Cercone, President/CEO. "We are honored to be the home for this cultural touchstone and excited to help theatre fans get on their Boogie Shoes."

Tony Manero lives for Saturday night and his visit to the local disco, 2001 Odyssey, where he is the king of the dance floor. After he meets Stephanie Mangano, the two decide to take part in a dance competition and develop a better understanding of what is important in life. Featuring the timeless hit songs of the Bee Gees, as well as classic disco hits and new original songs, this reimagined version of Saturday Night Fever takes you back into the era of disco balls, platform boots and of course...white suits. Burn, baby burn!

Learn more: https://broadwaylicensing.com/shows/broadway/saturday-night-fever/

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints: Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Broadway On Demand, act as full-service theatrical partners specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Approaching the licensing and theatrical streaming universe with a wholly personal and producorial vision, the company partners with authors, agents and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce, fulfilling Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.'

Visit the website, https://broadwaylicensing.com/