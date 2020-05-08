Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin and Roundabout's Julia Levy Included in Mayor De Blasio's Arts, Culture & Entertainment Advisory Council

Today, Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed members to the following Sector Advisory Councils: Labor and Workforce; Large Business; Small Business; and Arts, Culture, and Entertainment. Sector Advisory Councils will inform the Administration's efforts to restart the economy and city life. The councils will serve as critical links to disseminate information about re-opening and provide guidance to shape the City's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Membership of the councils on Faith, Construction and Real Estate, Non-Profits and Social Services, Public Health and Healthcare, Education and Vocational Training, and Surface Transportation will be announced in the coming days.

"For us to have a strong restart and get to the recovery New Yorkers deserve, we have to do this the smart way. These Sector Advisory Councils will provide the insight we need to successfully open our city back up and protect our people," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Labor and Workforce Sector Advisory Council

1. Harry Nespoli, Sanitation Workers

2. Henry Garrido, DC 37

3. John Santos, 32BJ SEIU

4. George Gresham, 1199 SEIU

5. Peter Ward, Hotel Trades Council

6. Michael Mulgrew, UFT

7. Pat Kane, NYSNA

8. Dr. Frank Proscia - Doctors Council President

9. Vinny Alvarez, NY Central Labor Council

10. Gary LaBarbera, Building Trades Council

11. Marc Cannizzaro, CSA

12. Dennis Trainor, CWA

13. Greg Floyd, Teamsters/ Local 237

14. Darly Corniel, Director of Education & Programs Opts at CWE

15. Alba Villa, Executive Director Northern Manhattan Immigration Coalition

16. Elias Husamudeen, COBA

17. Lou Turco, Police Lieutenants Union (LBA)

18. James "Jake" Lemonda, UFOA superior fire officers

19. Barbara Bowen, CUNY/Professional Staff Congress

20. Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU

21. Rob Newell, UFCW 1500

22. Magda Barbosa, Catholic Migration Services, Immigrant Low-Wage Worker Initiative

23. Marrisa Senteno and Allison Julien, National Domestic Workers Alliance NY chapter

24. Rafael Espinal, Freelancers Union

25. Angie Kamath, CUNY

26. Jodi Sturgeon, PHI

27. Rebecca Lurie, CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies

28. Sandra Escamilla, Children's Aid Society, Workforce + Youth programs

29. Joey Ortiz, Employment Training Coalition

30. Melinda Mack, NYATEP

31. David Ehrenberg, Brooklyn Navy Yard

32. Eileen Reilly, CAMBA

33. Jennifer Mitchell, The Hope Program

34. George Miranda, President Teamsters Joint Council 16

Large Business Sector Advisory Council

1. Vincent Alvarez, Central Labor Council

2. Ajay Banga, Mastercard

3. Frank Bisignano, Fiserv

4. Stacey Cunningham, NYSE

5. Cathy Engelbert, Deloitte & WNBA

6. William E. (Bill) Ford, General Atlantic LLC

Jane Fraser, Citigroup

Jeff Gennette, Macy's

Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify

10. Joey Levin, IAC

11. Jerome McCluskey, Milbank

12. Anish Melwani, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Inc.

13. Charles Phillips, Infor

14. Christiana Riley, Deutsche Bank Americas

15. Suzanne Schank, Siebert Williams Shank

16. Joshua Silverman, Etsy

17. Marva Smalls, Viacom/CBS

18. Steven Swartz, Hearst

19. John Waldron, Goldman Sachs

20. Kathryn Wylde, Partnership for New York City

21. Jide Zeitlin, Tapestry

Small Business Sector Advisory Council

Lourdes Zapata, SOBRO

Paul Storch, Summit Appliance

Israel Velez, City Tamale

Anthony and Paul Ramirez, Founders and Co-Owners, Bronx Beer Hall

Jeffrey Garcia, Mon Amour Coffee and Wine/President NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association

Ramona Mejia, President and CEO, Sell-Mar Enterprise

Lisa Sorin, President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce

Julia Jean-Francois, Co-Director, Center for Family Life

Randy Peers, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce

10. Karen Mitchell, True Indian Hair

11. Quincy Ougi Theodore, Owner of Brooklyn Circus retailer

12. Wallace Ford, Medgar Evers College

13. Colvin Grannum, Bed Stuy Restoration

14. Mohamed Attia, Executive Director of the Street Vendors Project

15. Jo-Ann Yoo, Asian American Federation

16. Jessica Walker, President and CEO, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce

17. Limor Fried, Ada Fruit

18. Ken Giddon, Rothmans

19. Wellington Chen, Chinatown Partnership

20. Charles "Charlie" Tebele, Digital Gadgets

21. Joanne Kwong, Pearl River Mart

22. Edward Funches, InclusionTM

23. Melba Wilson, Melba's

24. Tom Grech, Queens Chamber

25. Jason Ferreira, Ferreira Foodtown

26. John DiFazio, DiFazio Industries

27. Ceaser Claro, SIEDC

28. Linda Barron, SI Chamber of Commerce

29. Carrie White, GUM Studios

30. Noelle Santos, The Lit Bar

31. Aziz Hasan, Kickstarter

Arts, Culture and Tourism Sector Advisory Council

Mike Burke, Statue Cruises/Hornblower

John Calvelli, Wildlife Conservation Society

Michael Capiraso, NYRR

Calixto Chinchilla, New York Latino Film Festival

Vijay Dandapani, Hotel Association

Erika Elliot, Summerstage

Indira Etwaroo, The Center for Arts and Culture at Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation

Joel Fisher, Madison Square Garden Entertainment

David Garza, Henry Street Settlement

10. Thelma Golden, The Studio Museum in Harlem

11. Cathy Hung, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning

12. Kemi Ilesanmi, The Laundromat Project

13. Leah Johnson, Lincoln Center

14. Julia Levy, Roundabout Theater

15. Janice Monger , Staten Island Museum

16. Seth Pinsky, 92nd Street Y

17. Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater

18. Andrew Rigie, NYC Hospitality Alliance

19. Rosalba Rolon Pregones, PRTT Theater

20. Jesse Rosen, League of American Orchestras

21. Charlotte St Martin, Broadway League

22. Alan Steel, Javits Center

23. Alan Suna, Silvercup Studios

24. Ken Sunshine, Sunshine Sachs

25. Morris Vogel, LES Tenement Museum

26. Dennis Walcott, Queens Public Library

27. Peter Ward, NY Hotel and Motel Trades Council





