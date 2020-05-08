Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin and Roundabout's Julia Levy Included in Mayor De Blasio's Arts, Culture & Entertainment Advisory Council
Today, Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed members to the following Sector Advisory Councils: Labor and Workforce; Large Business; Small Business; and Arts, Culture, and Entertainment. Sector Advisory Councils will inform the Administration's efforts to restart the economy and city life. The councils will serve as critical links to disseminate information about re-opening and provide guidance to shape the City's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Membership of the councils on Faith, Construction and Real Estate, Non-Profits and Social Services, Public Health and Healthcare, Education and Vocational Training, and Surface Transportation will be announced in the coming days.
"For us to have a strong restart and get to the recovery New Yorkers deserve, we have to do this the smart way. These Sector Advisory Councils will provide the insight we need to successfully open our city back up and protect our people," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Labor and Workforce Sector Advisory Council
1. Harry Nespoli, Sanitation Workers
2. Henry Garrido, DC 37
3. John Santos, 32BJ SEIU
4. George Gresham, 1199 SEIU
5. Peter Ward, Hotel Trades Council
6. Michael Mulgrew, UFT
7. Pat Kane, NYSNA
8. Dr. Frank Proscia - Doctors Council President
9. Vinny Alvarez, NY Central Labor Council
10. Gary LaBarbera, Building Trades Council
11. Marc Cannizzaro, CSA
12. Dennis Trainor, CWA
13. Greg Floyd, Teamsters/ Local 237
14. Darly Corniel, Director of Education & Programs Opts at CWE
15. Alba Villa, Executive Director Northern Manhattan Immigration Coalition
16. Elias Husamudeen, COBA
17. Lou Turco, Police Lieutenants Union (LBA)
18. James "Jake" Lemonda, UFOA superior fire officers
19. Barbara Bowen, CUNY/Professional Staff Congress
20. Stuart Appelbaum, RWDSU
21. Rob Newell, UFCW 1500
22. Magda Barbosa, Catholic Migration Services, Immigrant Low-Wage Worker Initiative
23. Marrisa Senteno and Allison Julien, National Domestic Workers Alliance NY chapter
24. Rafael Espinal, Freelancers Union
25. Angie Kamath, CUNY
26. Jodi Sturgeon, PHI
27. Rebecca Lurie, CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies
28. Sandra Escamilla, Children's Aid Society, Workforce + Youth programs
29. Joey Ortiz, Employment Training Coalition
30. Melinda Mack, NYATEP
31. David Ehrenberg, Brooklyn Navy Yard
32. Eileen Reilly, CAMBA
33. Jennifer Mitchell, The Hope Program
34. George Miranda, President Teamsters Joint Council 16
Large Business Sector Advisory Council
1. Vincent Alvarez, Central Labor Council
2. Ajay Banga, Mastercard
3. Frank Bisignano, Fiserv
4. Stacey Cunningham, NYSE
5. Cathy Engelbert, Deloitte & WNBA
6. William E. (Bill) Ford, General Atlantic LLC
Jane Fraser, Citigroup
Jeff Gennette, Macy's
Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify
10. Joey Levin, IAC
11. Jerome McCluskey, Milbank
12. Anish Melwani, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Inc.
13. Charles Phillips, Infor
14. Christiana Riley, Deutsche Bank Americas
15. Suzanne Schank, Siebert Williams Shank
16. Joshua Silverman, Etsy
17. Marva Smalls, Viacom/CBS
18. Steven Swartz, Hearst
19. John Waldron, Goldman Sachs
20. Kathryn Wylde, Partnership for New York City
21. Jide Zeitlin, Tapestry
Small Business Sector Advisory Council
Lourdes Zapata, SOBRO
Paul Storch, Summit Appliance
Israel Velez, City Tamale
Anthony and Paul Ramirez, Founders and Co-Owners, Bronx Beer Hall
Jeffrey Garcia, Mon Amour Coffee and Wine/President NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association
Ramona Mejia, President and CEO, Sell-Mar Enterprise
Lisa Sorin, President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Julia Jean-Francois, Co-Director, Center for Family Life
Randy Peers, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce
10. Karen Mitchell, True Indian Hair
11. Quincy Ougi Theodore, Owner of Brooklyn Circus retailer
12. Wallace Ford, Medgar Evers College
13. Colvin Grannum, Bed Stuy Restoration
14. Mohamed Attia, Executive Director of the Street Vendors Project
15. Jo-Ann Yoo, Asian American Federation
16. Jessica Walker, President and CEO, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce
17. Limor Fried, Ada Fruit
18. Ken Giddon, Rothmans
19. Wellington Chen, Chinatown Partnership
20. Charles "Charlie" Tebele, Digital Gadgets
21. Joanne Kwong, Pearl River Mart
22. Edward Funches, InclusionTM
23. Melba Wilson, Melba's
24. Tom Grech, Queens Chamber
25. Jason Ferreira, Ferreira Foodtown
26. John DiFazio, DiFazio Industries
27. Ceaser Claro, SIEDC
28. Linda Barron, SI Chamber of Commerce
29. Carrie White, GUM Studios
30. Noelle Santos, The Lit Bar
31. Aziz Hasan, Kickstarter
Arts, Culture and Tourism Sector Advisory Council
Mike Burke, Statue Cruises/Hornblower
John Calvelli, Wildlife Conservation Society
Michael Capiraso, NYRR
Calixto Chinchilla, New York Latino Film Festival
Vijay Dandapani, Hotel Association
Erika Elliot, Summerstage
Indira Etwaroo, The Center for Arts and Culture at Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation
Joel Fisher, Madison Square Garden Entertainment
David Garza, Henry Street Settlement
10. Thelma Golden, The Studio Museum in Harlem
11. Cathy Hung, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning
12. Kemi Ilesanmi, The Laundromat Project
13. Leah Johnson, Lincoln Center
14. Julia Levy, Roundabout Theater
15. Janice Monger , Staten Island Museum
16. Seth Pinsky, 92nd Street Y
17. Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater
18. Andrew Rigie, NYC Hospitality Alliance
19. Rosalba Rolon Pregones, PRTT Theater
20. Jesse Rosen, League of American Orchestras
21. Charlotte St Martin, Broadway League
22. Alan Steel, Javits Center
23. Alan Suna, Silvercup Studios
24. Ken Sunshine, Sunshine Sachs
25. Morris Vogel, LES Tenement Museum
26. Dennis Walcott, Queens Public Library
27. Peter Ward, NY Hotel and Motel Trades Council
