Broadway Inspirational Voices to Bring RISE UP! Holiday Concert to The Sheen Center

Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) present "RISE UP!" - a concert for the holidays - Monday, December 4th, 2017, 7:30pm.

BIV presents "Rise Up!" - a concert for the holidays at The Sheen Center, 18 Bleeker Street, New York City.

This concert features a wide range of holiday selections from their Grammy-nominated work, "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas," as well as 2016's "Great Joy II: Around the World."

The music of this concert varies in style from Traditional to Spirituals to Gospel with other styles offered in between. Prepare to be entertained, inspired, and encouraged by the musicality, sound, and passion of BIV!

Proceeds from this concert will benefit and help fund BIV's outreach programs. Tickets are $45/$75. VIP seats are $100. The performance will take place at The Sheen Center, Monday, December 4th at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets available at sheencenter.org/biv or by calling (212) 925-2812.

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture is a forum to showcase works highlighting the true, the good, and the beautiful. Located downtown on historic Bleecker Street, the Sheen Center is a vibrant new arts organization that focuses on theater, music, film, and talk. A project of the Archdiocese of New York, the state-of-the-art complex encompasses the 270-seat Loreto Theater, equipped with five-camera high-definition livestream capability and a multi-track recording studio; the 80-seat Black Box Theater; four rehearsal studios; and an art gallery. It was named after the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, best known for his popular, inspirational radio and TV ministry in the 1950s and 1960s. Visit www.sheencenter.org for more information.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) was founded by Tony-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir. In 1999 BIV reincarnated to its current name. In 2010 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and The Arts. In addition to numerous solo concerts, the Grammy-nominated choir (for "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" on Sh-K-Boom Records) has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, STING, Jason Mraz, Mariah Carey, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter. Additionally, BIV has been featured on "This Week" with John Oliver, The Miss AmErica Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", "Late Night" with David Letterman, NBC's hit show "SMASH", and "The Rosie O'Donnell Christmas Special". They have also played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall. Their second album, "Great Joy II: Around the World" was released in the fall of 2016, along with their new web series, "Broadway Our Way", on YouTube. For more information - and for ways to DONATE - go to www.BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.

