Broadway Inspirational Voices Releases New Video of 'The Lady's Improving' from THE PROM

BIV continues celebrating 25 years with more new music and another BOW offering, now in its 3rd season. The creative team of composer Matthew Sklar and lyricist Chad Beguelin (Elf the Musical; The Wedding Singer) introduce Grammy™ award-nominated and Tony™ Honoree Michael McElroy's arrangement of "The Lady's Improving" from The Prom. Performed by the women of BIV, this subtle and alluring rendition is orchestrated by McElroy and Isaac Harlan, embellished with choreography by Rickey Tripp, and further finessed by videographer Nate Wind. A delectable offering for both the eyes and ears, these wise women of BIV cheekily counsel us all to be open to improvements in each other - and to look past the cover of a book. As BIV's story continues, it improves with each moment that it serves others. Now that inspires hope!

Check out the video below!

Broadway Our Way is the video series where the Broadway Inspirational Voices takes popular Broadway tunes from your favorite shows and adds their "BIV Twist", which is rooted in Gospel. McElroy crafts arrangements that evoke a new spirit and feeling to some of the best music written for the theatre, presenting them in a fresh new light. Season 3 delivers brilliant new takes on tunes from some fan-favorite and award-winning shows: Disney's Aladdin - The Musical, The Bridges of Madison County, Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, The Prom, and Hamilton. REMINDER: Tickets and tables for BIV's SILVER ANNIVERSARY CONCERT GALA AND AUCTION are on sale now. March 2nd, 2020, 6:30pm - Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street, NY, NY. For information on how to purchase tickets and tables for this event visit www.BIVoices.org.





