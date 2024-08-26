Broadway Inspirational Voices Launches 30th Anniversary Season With Celebratory Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the Tony Award honored nonprofit and renowned Grammy nominated choir composed of Broadway performers, will commence its 30th anniversary season with a “30th Year Kickoff Concert.”

The celebratory concert will take place Monday, September 9th, 2024, at St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church (263 W 86th St), with all tickets priced at $30.00 in honor of BIV's 30th year. Dedicated to spreading positivity and fostering change through the power of music, Broadway Inspirational Voices has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide since its inception 30 years ago.

The kickoff concert centers around the anniversary season's theme of “Celebrating the YES!” honoring the way it all started. Through powerful songs from gospel to Broadway, personal stories of inspiration, and surrounded by community, BIV will celebrate 30 years of “Yes,” bringing feelings of joy and jubilation to every heart in attendance. BIV is under the artistic direction of Allen René Louis.

“Founded nearly 30 years ago by Tony and Grammy-nominated artist Michael McElroy, Broadway Inspirational Voices began in 1994 when many of those impacted by AIDS and AIDS-related complications came from within the Broadway community and saw a profound need for hope, unity and inspiration,” said Angela Grovey, Executive Director of BIV. “Three decades later, we've been honored to serve communities in need through uplifting choir performances and our signature arts, education and outreach community programs, including children to seniors to criminal justice initiatives.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards Broadway Inspirational Voices' initiatives, which include community outreach programs, music education efforts and collaborative projects that bring the joy of music and the arts to underserved populations.

30th Year Kickoff Concert: Celebrating the YES!

Date: Monday, September 9th

Time: 7:00pm | Doors open 6:00pm

Venue: St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 263 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024

Tickets: $30.00

Broadway Inspirational Voices is an ensemble of actors, artists and musicians from Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including but not limited to Chicago, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, MJ the Musical, Shrek: The Musical, The Color Purple, Phantom of the Opera, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked and so much more.

Most recently, BIV was invited to the nation's capital at The White House for a special Juneteenth performance on the South Lawn.

BIV partners with Ronald McDonald House – New York, Covenant House International, the New York City Department of Corrections, LaGuardia High School and many others.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the event, please visit www.BIVoices.org.