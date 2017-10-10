Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/8/17

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/8/2017 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: 1984 (25.4%), BEAUTIFUL (22.8%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (18.2%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (13.1%), CATS (12.6%), WICKED (10.4%), KINKY BOOTS (9.8%), WAITRESS (9.4%), CHICAGO (9.3%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (9.2%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (8.9%), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (7.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (6.5%), PRINCE OF BROADWAY (6.0%), MISS SAIGON (5.5%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (4.9%), ANASTASIA (4.7%), ALADDIN (2.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.9%),

Down for the week by attendance was: HELLO, DOLLY! (-0.6%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.2%),

