Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway From Home Seeking Performers for Taylor Louderman Musical PITCH IN!

Join BFH and its team team of directors and coaches for this unique 6-week journey as they shape and explore an entirely new show.

Feb. 18, 2021  

Broadway From Home Seeking Performers for Taylor Louderman Musical PITCH IN!

Broadway From Home will produce its first original musical written by Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman!

"Pitch In," co-written by Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree, is a fun and youthful show that takes place in a small-town middle school struggling to fund their school's extracurricular activities. In an effort to remedy the issue the principal starts a competition for the students to pitch ideas to save their school.

Following the Science Club, a Robotics super villain, and the Show Choir, students navigate stage fright, sabotage, and new friendships as they learn what it really means to work as a team.

Join BFH and its team team of directors and coaches for this unique 6-week journey as they shape and explore an entirely new show. Taylor Louderman and her team will assist in the auditions, the casting, and a some rehearsals.

This is your chance to be in the cast of a brand new show and work on the process with the BFH team along with Taylor and the creative team.

The final virtual performance will be presented to the PITCH IN team as well as family, friends, and the public on Friday April 2nd, 2021. Visit www.bwayfromhome.com for more info!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser

Related Articles
Jackie Hoffman Joins Bucks County Playhouse WORD OF MOUTH Photo

Jackie Hoffman Joins Bucks County Playhouse WORD OF MOUTH

Denis OHare and Sophie Okonedo Join Thriller INFINITE STORM Photo

Denis O'Hare and Sophie Okonedo Join Thriller INFINITE STORM

AEA Applauds New Bill from Senators Kaine and Bennett Photo

AEA Applauds New Bill from Senators Kaine and Bennett

Private Equity Group ZMC Buys The Second City Photo

Private Equity Group ZMC Buys The Second City


More Hot Stories For You