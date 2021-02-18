Broadway From Home Seeking Performers for Taylor Louderman Musical PITCH IN!

Broadway From Home will produce its first original musical written by Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman!

"Pitch In," co-written by Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree, is a fun and youthful show that takes place in a small-town middle school struggling to fund their school's extracurricular activities. In an effort to remedy the issue the principal starts a competition for the students to pitch ideas to save their school.

Following the Science Club, a Robotics super villain, and the Show Choir, students navigate stage fright, sabotage, and new friendships as they learn what it really means to work as a team.

Join BFH and its team team of directors and coaches for this unique 6-week journey as they shape and explore an entirely new show. Taylor Louderman and her team will assist in the auditions, the casting, and a some rehearsals.

This is your chance to be in the cast of a brand new show and work on the process with the BFH team along with Taylor and the creative team.