Broadway From Home Seeking Performers for Taylor Louderman Musical PITCH IN!
Join BFH and its team team of directors and coaches for this unique 6-week journey as they shape and explore an entirely new show.
Broadway From Home will produce its first original musical written by Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman!
"Pitch In," co-written by Hannah Kloepfer and Nat Zegree, is a fun and youthful show that takes place in a small-town middle school struggling to fund their school's extracurricular activities. In an effort to remedy the issue the principal starts a competition for the students to pitch ideas to save their school.
Following the Science Club, a Robotics super villain, and the Show Choir, students navigate stage fright, sabotage, and new friendships as they learn what it really means to work as a team.
Join BFH and its team team of directors and coaches for this unique 6-week journey as they shape and explore an entirely new show. Taylor Louderman and her team will assist in the auditions, the casting, and a some rehearsals.
This is your chance to be in the cast of a brand new show and work on the process with the BFH team along with Taylor and the creative team.The final virtual performance will be presented to the PITCH IN team as well as family, friends, and the public on Friday April 2nd, 2021. Visit www.bwayfromhome.com for more info!