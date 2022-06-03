Broadway Couple Featured on Cooking Channel's AMAZING GRAZE: BOARD GAMES

Broadway couple Nicholas Belton and Alicia Monica will appear in tonight's new episode of Amazing Graze: Board Games.

During the Broadway shutdown, Belton and Monica created a boutique catering company called Sunday Theory, offering botanical-inspired grazing boards, including cheese, charcuterie, veggie, and fruit boards.

"When COVID hit, I tried to find another creative outlet and pivot how to make money while Broadway was shut down," Belton shared with BroadwayWorld.

The couple also got the community involved, encouraging people to donate towards individual grazing boxes to be delivered to healthcare workers throughout the city.

Tonight, their business will be featured on Amazing Graze: Board Games, a new food competition special that challenges the best charcuterie board artists in the country to make delicious and impressive spreads using fresh meat, cheese, produce, and baked goods. The episode will air 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on the Cooking Channel.

Hosts David Bromstad and Kelsey Barnard Clark will first challenge the grazing board artists to make a platter that showcases their unique personalities. In the second challenge, the grazing artists pick teams to create giant tabletop grazing boards perfect for a party. In the end, one team will win the ultimate food-lovers trip to Italy and the title of Best In Board.

Nicholas Belton has been seen on Broadway in Carousel (Ensemble), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Bolkonsky/Andrey), and Hair (Member of the Tribe). He has also appeared in the national tours of Hair and Evita.

Alicia Monica has been a wig & makeup supervisor for five national tours and four broadway shows, including Anastasia, Pretty Woman, and The Minutes.

More information on Sunday Theory can be found here.

Check out photos of their work and a first look at the episode here: